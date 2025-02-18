Transgender Law Center Fundraiser to be Held At Broadway Dance Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Broadway Dance Center for a Transgender Law Center fundraiser on March 13. The fundraiser is a part of BDC Gives, a series of classes in which portions of the proceeds are donated to select organizations. Theresa Stone will lead the class featuring live music from Sammy Rae and the Friends, an "all-for-one and one-for-all" band led by queer artist Sammy Rae.

Transgender Law Center is the largest national, trans-led organization working to set all people free. They champion the right of all transgender and gender-nonconforming people to make their own choices and live freely, safely, and authentically. They advance community-driven strategies that harness trans knowledge, power, and joy to ensure that we all not only survive but thrive at all ages and phases of life. To learn more about Transgender Law Center, visit their website.

Broadway Dance Center strongly believes in supporting organizations which are actively making a positive contribution in the community. This includes holding BDC Gives classes from which proceeds are donated to select charities, hosting holiday drives, and participating in community fundraising events. To learn more about BDC gives, visit their website.