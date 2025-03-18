Toy With Memory and Big Pharma Will Perform in Sci-Fi Danceplay SUBJECT in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From April 17–20, Welcome to Campfire invites the public to step inside a high-stakes clinical trial. Subject, a movement-driven psychological thriller, unfolds in a near-future NYC where Memredux Laboratories, a top-tier pharmaceutical corporation, is on the verge of developing the first-ever memory-erasing medication. As two test subjects undergo observation in real time, what begins as a drug trial unravels into an intimate reckoning with memory and loss.

Co-created and performed by Tony Bordonaro and Ingrid Kapteyn—fresh off contracts with immersive behemoths Sleep No More and Life And Trust—Subject marks Welcome to Campfire's first live New York City production since 2023. The performances find a fitting home at 3AM Theatre, an incubator for cross-disciplinary innovation near MoMA PS1 (920 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106).