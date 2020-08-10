Top 10 Tunes with Jelani Alladin
What has Jelani Alladin been listening to lately? Check out his Top 10 Tunes!
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Jelani Alladin! Jelani made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Frozen, but you also might know him from his most recent bow as Hercules in the Public Works' musical adaptation!
Listen to Jelani's playlist below!
They Gon' Wanna Come (Live)- PJ Morton
I've listened to this song every night since discovering it 2018, the most motivational.
When You Believe- Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean
This duo of Broadway favorites always deliver powerhouse vocals that hit your spine and soul.
Come To My Garden- Broadway Boys
This arrangement is a Sunday morning mood.
Hear My Song- Songs for a New World 2018 Encores
A very poignant inspirational moment.
She's Royal- Tarrus Riley
This song reminds me of my West Indian roots and summer bbq's dancing with my Aunt.
Before I Let Go- Beyoncé
Anytime I need to get myself off the couch, this is what I put on.
Japanese Denim- Daniel Caesar
Just one of the sexiest songs ever, sets the vibe just right. I'll leave it at that.
Señorita- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
That walking down the street bop that makes me feel sexier and cooler than I'll ever be.
Rover- S1mba and DTG
My driving song of 2020.
Savage Remix- Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
My party (of course at home party) song of 2020.
