Tonya Pinkins, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Patrick Page and More to Take Part in SUPER SHAW 2020

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, and Stars in the House will present its next offering of Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all free and will remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.



Monday December 14th (at 8pm) will offer a performance of Bernard Shaw's scenes, speeches, and poems: mixed and matched and mashed, adapted and directed by David Staller, featuring Brenda Braxton, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, and Karen Ziemba.



This performance is presented to benefit The Actors' Fund. This is Gingold's seventh partnership with Stars in the House, following Man & Superman, Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren's Profession, all adapted and directed by David Staller. This will be their final partnership. All future readings will be produced and presented by Gingold Group.



"To celebrate the end of what has been the most bizarre year ever, I've asked some friends to a party in which we'll kick some of our favorite moments from the Shaw canon around. Anything goes. You're all invited. The prospect of sharing Shaw with this singularly spectacular group of actors has me on the edge of my seat. Please join us!," says Staller.

