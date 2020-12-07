Tonya Pinkins, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Patrick Page and More to Take Part in SUPER SHAW 2020
Tune in Monday, December 14th at 8pm.
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, and Stars in the House will present its next offering of Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all free and will remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.
Monday December 14th (at 8pm) will offer a performance of Bernard Shaw's scenes, speeches, and poems: mixed and matched and mashed, adapted and directed by David Staller, featuring Brenda Braxton, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, and Karen Ziemba.
This performance is presented to benefit The Actors' Fund. This is Gingold's seventh partnership with Stars in the House, following Man & Superman, Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren's Profession, all adapted and directed by David Staller. This will be their final partnership. All future readings will be produced and presented by Gingold Group.
"To celebrate the end of what has been the most bizarre year ever, I've asked some friends to a party in which we'll kick some of our favorite moments from the Shaw canon around. Anything goes. You're all invited. The prospect of sharing Shaw with this singularly spectacular group of actors has me on the edge of my seat. Please join us!," says Staller.
For more information visit: https://www.starsinthehouse.com/pith
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman Give It Some 'Zazz' in Netflix Adaptation of THE PROM
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman are giving us some Zazz in this first look at the number from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit The...
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
BWW Exclusive: Celebrate National Cookie Day with This Top Secret Recipe from Schmackary's!
December 4 marks National Cookie Day-- what better way than to celebrate with a recipe from Broadway's favorite cookie shop? Check out this top secret...
Tony Winner Peg Murray Passes Away at 96 Years Old
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Peg Murray, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the original cast of Cabaret, p...
VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT Starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann
The trailer for Blithe Spirit has been released! The film, directed by Edward Hall, and starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann ...