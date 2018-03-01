Tony Yazbeck, Emily Skinner, Lesli Margherita & More Set for BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall

Another all-star cast has been assembled for the second concert in this record-breaking 18th season of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. After February's triumphant season opener, Town Hall's next concert on March 26th at 8pm will star Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita who has won fans across the length and breadth of Broadway with her starring roles in Matilda & Dames at Sea. She will be joined by Broadway favorites, Tony Yazbeck (Tony Award nominee for On the Town) and Emily Skinner (Tony Award nominee for Side Show). In addition, the cast will star Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky: The Musical & Spamilton), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), and more stars soon to be announced!

Scott Siegel, the creator, writer, director, and host of Broadway by the Year, states, "Assembling a cast of this caliber, all of whom are ideally suited to present the great songs born on Broadway in 1947 (our first act) and 1966 (our second act), should make this a thrilling night of musical theater for our audience. Musical theater fans can surely imagine Tony Yazbeck singing and dancing from Brigadoon (1947), Emily Skinner from Finian's Rainbow (1947), Lesli Margherita from Cabaret (1966) and Sweet Charity (1966). And wait to you see what Jenny Lee Stern, Brian Charles Rooney, and Mia Gerachis will bring to the music from 1947 & 1966 as well...and, as always, there will be surprises!"

After 3/26, the next show in the series is on Monday, May 21 at 8pm (1956 & 1975) and the final show will be on Monday, June 18 at8pm (1988 & 2017). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Tickets are $50-$60 & can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. A group of Suffragists' ght for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

