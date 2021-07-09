Tony-Winning Wig Designer Paul Huntley Passes Away at 88

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that beloved Broadway wig designer Paul Huntley has passed away. He was 88 years old.

Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that Huntley made the decision to retire after working on hundreds of Broadway projects since coming to New York in 1972. His final project was Diana, which had begun previews before the pandemic forced its opening to be delayed.

London-born Paul Huntley has worked hundreds of Broadway shows, most memorably the original productions of Amadeus, Cats, Evita, Sweeney Todd, The Producers and Hairspray. A recipient of the Drama Desk and Tony awards, he has also worked with the some of the most legendary leading ladies of the cinema, ranging from Bette Davis and Vivien Leigh to Jane Fonda and Faye Dunaway.

Huntley's first Broadway show was Uncle Vanya in 1973. Some of his other credits include Romeo and Juliet, The Importance of Being Earnest, Tartuffe, Hello, Dolly!, The Elephant Man, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, You Can't Take It With You, The Glass Menagerie, Singin' In The Rain, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Blithe Spirit, Anything Goes, Waiting For Godot, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Sound of Music, Cabaret, The Wild Party, The Music Man, Seussical, Follies, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Pajama Game, Sweet Charity, Gypsy, Catch Me If You Can, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, A Bronx Tale, and many more.