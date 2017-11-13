Tony Winner Nathan Lane to Guest on THE BLACKLIST 100th Episode

BWW has learned that Tony winner Nathan Lane will guest star in the 100th episode of NBC's THE BLACKLIST. Filming now in New York, the milestone episode is expected to air sometime in January.

Lane will portray the episode's blacklister-titled criminal Abraham Stern. Loyal to no one, Stern proves that Raymond Reddington (Spader) isn't the only dangerous man in a three-piece suit. Using his leverage over the finances of others, he manipulates the desperate into committing illegal and immoral acts in pursuit of his ultimate goal, the claiming of a fortune that is his birthright.

"Nathan Lane is someone we've wanted to have on the 'The Blacklist' for a very long time, so when we started crafting our 100th episode we decided to try and do something special and write a part specifically with Nathan in mind," said executive producer Jon Bokenkamp. "Imagine our excitement when he said yes! We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the 'Blacklist' family of criminals, weirdos and nut-jobs. I promise, watching Nathan Lane and James Spader together on screen is going to be an absolute blast."

Lane is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor. Among his most memorable roles are Pepper Saltzman on MODERN FAMILY, and appearances in 3O ROCK, THE GOOD WIFE and THE PEOPLE V O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.

The actor will soon make his return to Broadway in the 2018 revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES. Other Broadway credits include THE FRONT PAGE, IT'S ONLY A PLAY, THE NANCE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY WAITING FOR GODOT, THE ODD COUPLE and THE PRODUCERS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles