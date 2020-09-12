Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Tony Winner Lillias White Is LIve On Broadway's Calling This Sunday
The interview takes place September 13th at 6pm ET/3pm PT on YouTube.
Lillias White,Tony Award Winner for The Life joins Lance Roberts ( My Fair Lady) on Broadway's Calling this Sunday, September 13th at 6pm ET/3pm PT on YouTube.
Lance and Lillias will dig deep into her early years in The Wiz, Barnum, Dreamgirls, Tony win, Emmy Award for Sesame Street up to the present.
This episode will include a special tribute to My Fair Lady's Dame Diana Rigg who we lost this week at 82.
