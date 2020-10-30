Tony-Winner Joe Mantello Stops By Industry Podcast THE BREAKDOWN

The podcast offers listeners a backstage tour behind the audition table to 'break down' and demystify the business.

The Breakdown with Robbie, a popular theater industry podcast, releases it's 20th episode on Monday, November 2nd with two time Tony Award- winner and member of the Theater Hall of Fame, Joe Mantello (The Boys in the Band, Wicked).

The Breakdown podcast features conversations with New York's top casting directors, agents, managers, producers, directors, artistic directors etc. The podcast offers listeners a backstage tour behind the audition table to 'break down' and demystify the business not just for actors, but for everyone.

Previous guests include Tony, Grammy, and Oliver Award winner Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart), Tony Award Nominees Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde), Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors, Urinetown), and Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime); actors Dan Amboyer (TV LAND's Younger), Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked, Mean Girls); writers Douglas Lyons (Beau) and Kyle Bass (Associate Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage); among many others.

Future guests include director Marc Bruni (Beautiful), and actors Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked, Newsies) and Hannah Corneau (Wicked, Hedwig). The Breakdown is hosted by actor Robbie Simpson (Hulu's THE PATH, AMC's DIETLAND; Off Broadway's Paradise Lost and Afterglow)

The Breakdown with Robbie is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.

For more information, visit www.TheBreakdownPodcast.com.

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You