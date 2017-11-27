Tony Winner Eddie Redmayne to Star in Tom Hooper's THE AERONAUTS

Variety reports that Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne is currently in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios' THE AERONAUTS. LES MISERABLES' Tom Hooper is set to helm the project from a script by Jack Thorne.



The film is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher. In 1862, the duo "embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the SECRETS of the heavens. In the process, they flew higher in an open balloon than anyone had before or has since. They made breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascended to the highest reaches of the atmosphere, they were forced into an epic fight for survival."



Redmayne won the Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING. He most recently appeared on the big screen in the "Harry Potter" spinoff FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM and is currently filming the sequel. The actor won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in 2010's RED.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





