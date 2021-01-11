Tony Winner Donna Murphy Joins HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL Reboot

Donna Murphy is heading to the Upper East Side! According to OK Magazine, the star of stage and screen has joined the cast of the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl- due to arrive later this year. Murphy will play the headmistress of the school.

Murphy joins other Broadway veterans including Laura Benanti, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay and Adam Chanler-Berat.

An award-winning star of stage and screen, Ms. Murphy has captivated audiences and critics alike with the depth and range of her work, including Tony Award-winning performances in Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's Passion and Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Tony nominated performances in Wonderful Town, LoveMusik and The People in the Picture, and The Witch in The Public Theater's acclaimed production of Into The Woods. She most recently appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!

Ms. Murphy earned a Daytime Emmy for her work in HBO's "Someone Had to Benny," and her many TV credits include the PBS period drama Mercy Street, ABC's Resurrection, VH1's Hindsight, The Good Wife, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Ms. Murphy was last seen in The Bourne Legacy, Todd Solondz' Dark Horse and Vera Farmiga's Higher Ground. Her other memorable film performances include The Nanny Diaries, Center Stage, Star Trek: Insurrection, and the voice of Mother Gothel in Disney's hit animated feature Tangled.