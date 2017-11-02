Tony Winner Debbie Gravitte Completes Cast for SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT at TUTS

Broadway star and Tony Award winner, Debbie Gravitte, has joined the cast of SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT as the evil fairy, "Carabosse," completing the cast for the upcoming holiday production at Theatre Under The Stars!

Gravitte won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY. She has also appeared on Broadway in THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, BLUES IN THE NIGHT, ZORBA, LES MISERABLES and CHICAGO. She has performed with over 175 orchestras around the world, including being a frequent guest with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. Her television credits include Trial and Error (CBS) and Pursuit of Happiness (NBC) and she can be heard as one of the voices in Disney's film THE LITTLE MERMAID.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT, which is presented by Theatre Under The Stars and Lythgoe Family Panto, also stars Broadway and Seinfeld star John O'Hurley as "The King of Houston"; star of Disney's Teen Beach Movie, Garrett Clayton, as "The Prince of River Oaks"; star of Disney's Best Friends Whenever, Lauren Taylor, as "Princess Aurora"; American Idol's, Vonzell Solomon, as "The Good Fairy", from Henry Danger on Nickelodeon, Ben Giroux, as "Silly Billy", and from the National Tour of Happy Days, Jeff Sumner as "Nanny Tickle".

As previously announced, the creative team for the production includes Director, Linda Goodrich (TUTS 2016 production of MARY POPPINS), Choreographer, Spencer Liff (Emmy nominee for So You Think You Can Dance), Music Director, Jim Vukovich, and Music Supervisor, Michael Orland (American Idol). SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is written by Kris Lythgoe, with unique Houston customization to the script. His producing partner and co-founder of LFP, Becky Lythgoe, also serves as Casting Director and loves to bring stars from stage and screen together with local artists in their productions.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT tells the story of Princess Aurora who is cursed by an evil fairy, Carabosse, and of the handsome Prince who is on a quest to save his Sleeping Beauty before it's too late. An updated version of the classic Grimm fairytale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is a singing and soaring winter adventure that features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with So You Think You Can Dance alumni), a live pony, interaction with the audience and contemporary music from Jessie J's "Domino" to John Legend's "All Of Me", Pharrell Williams "Happy" to Survivor's "Eye of The Tiger" and more.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT runs December 12 - 24, 2017 in Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Special offers are available including opportunities for groups and Family 4 Packs for $99. Additionally, a limited quantity of Golden Tickets are available as an add-on feature. A Golden Ticket allows the ticketholder (children only) a special on-stage experience during the production. To learn more about any of these options, and to purchase tickets, contact the Theatre Under The Stars Box Office at 713-558-TUTS (8887) or visit TUTS.com.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS ("TUTS") - (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - was founded by Frank M. Young in 1968 and is Houston's leading musical theatre company for performance, arts education and professional theatrical training; ranging from the classics to new work development. As a 501c3 performing arts organization, TUTS is dedicated to breaking down barriers to access by focusing on inclusivity, education, and community engagement through a commitment to artistic excellence, programs in the community, technique-based curriculum at the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, and explorative, creative life-skills at The River Performing and Visual Arts Center. For more information, visit www.tuts.com.

