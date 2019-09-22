Tony Shalhoub Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub has won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Abe Weissman on Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The 71st Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on FOX.

Shalhoub is a Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Shalhoub won the 2018 Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT. He also starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

Shalhoub appeared in the theatrical productions of Act One and GOLDEN BOY on Broadway, receiving Tony Award nominations for both. In late 2015, he appeared Off-Broadway in The Mystery of Love & Sex with Diane Lane. Shalhoub currently lives in New York City.





