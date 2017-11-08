Tony Nominee Paxton Whitehead Joins HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at Florida Rep

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced famed stage and screen actor, Paxton Whitehead, will join the cast of "How the Other Half Loves" by Alan Ayckbourn, running in the Historic Arcade Theatre January 9-31, 2018.

Mr. Whitehead's extensive Broadway career includes original roles in the classic farces, "Noises Off" (1983), "Run for Your Wife" (1989), and "Lettice and Lovage" (1990). He received a Tony Nomination for his work in the 1980 revival of Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" with Christine Ebersole and Richard Burton, and starred as Sherlock Holmes in 1978's "The Crucifer of Blood" alongside Glenn Close. He appeared most recently in the Broadway revivals of Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" (2011) and Alan Ayckbourn's "Absurd Person Singular" in 2005.

He is known onscreen for his work in the NBC series, "Marblehead Manor", film roles in "Back to School" with Rodney Dangerfield, "Kate and Leopold" starring Hugh Jackman and Meg Ryan, and guest appearances on "Desperate Housewives," "The West Wing," "Friends," "Mad About You," "Frasier," "Murder, She Wrote," and many more.

In addition to an extensive body of work in regional theatres across the United States, Whitehead was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and served as Artistic Director of Canada's Shaw Festival from 1967-1977.

"I couldn't be more honored to welcome Paxton Whitehead to our cast," said Producing Artistic Director, Robert Cacioppo, "he is a world-class talent and one of the great comic actors of our time. He originated roles in some of the great farces of this generation, and we are looking forward to working with him on this expertly-crafted comedy."

Paxton Whitehead joins Florida Rep ensemble members, Carrie Lund ("Sylvia"), Jason Parrish ("The Santaland Diaries"), and Brendan Powers ("Outside Mullingar"), as well as familiar guest artist, Kate Hampton ("The Cocktail Hour"), and regional theatre veteran, Faith Sandberg, also making her Florida Rep debut.

Director/actor/playwright, Mark Shanahan ("Around the World in 80 Days"), directs the production and is joined by an expert team of designers including ensemble set designer, Ray Recht ("Sylvia"), costume designer, Emily Taradash (Florida Rep debut), ensemble lighting designer, Todd O. Wren ("The Mousetrap"), sound designer, John Kiselica ("Disgraced"), and ensemble stage manager, Janine Wochna ("Outside Mullingar").

"How the Other Half Loves" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre January 12-31 with discounted previews January 9-11. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, and 2PM matinees on Wednesday, Sunday, and selected Saturdays.

Priced at $55/$45 for regular performances and $35/$25 for previews, single tickets are now on sale through the box office at 239-332-4488 and online at www.floridarep.org. Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 season offer the best seats and the biggest savings, and packages start as low as $150 for 6 plays.

Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





