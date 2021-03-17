Tony Nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph Will Star in LOST CITY OF D

Tony-nominated actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of "Lost City of D," a new film also starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Patti Harrison.

"Lost City of D" is about a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock), who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions, according to Deadline.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a Philadelphia native, made her Broadway debut in "Ghost." She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Oda Mae Brown.

She broke out on screen in the Netflix film "Dolemite is My Name," and she recently starred in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."



She received her bachelor's from Temple University in classical vocal performance and transitioned into acting by attending Yale School of Drama for her Masters.



Other regional credits include Servant of Two Masters at Yale Repertory Theater and HAIR at Prince Music Theater.