Tony Goldwyn Helmed PAL JOEY REDUX Cancelled

In December of 2017 it was revealed that Tony Goldwyn was directing a new revival of Pal Joey, aiming to make it to Broadway in 2018. An Equity casting notice went out last week about an upcoming lab that was to be presented in November. However, according to an update at the top of the notice, the production has now been cancelled.

The update reads, "The producer has cancelled this production and this EPA, and they will not be rescheduled."

Check out the updated notice here.

With music Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, and set in Chicago in the late 1930s, Pal Joey is the story of Joey Evans, a brash, scheming song and dance man with dreams of owning his own nightclub. Joey abandons his wholesome girlfriend Linda English, to charm a rich, married older woman, Vera Simpson, in the hope that she'll set him up in business.

The most recent Broadway revival of Pal Joey was produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2008. This production featured a new book by Richard Greenberg, based on the original book by John O'Hara, with music direction by Paul Gemignani, and choreography by Graciela Daniele. Joe Mantello directed.

The score includes such classic songs as "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "I Could Write a Book," "You Mustn't Kick It Around," and "Zip," among others. The new production also featured "I'm Talking to My Pal," a song that had been dropped from the score during its out-of-town tryout, and which was heard on Broadway for the first time in the revival.

