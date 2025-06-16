Tony Chiroldes, Nina West, & More to Star in New Magical Realism Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All of My Dreams, the debut feature film from writer-director Lina Sarrello, will begin production this July in New York City. A lyrical blend of magical realism and music, the film is an ode to caretakers, exploring the challenges of loving someone through memory loss, and the power of imagination to keep connection alive.

Inspired by Sarrello's own experiences, All of My Dreams follows Gina, a rising Theatre Director, who returns home to care for her estranged mother, Iris, just as she begins to show signs of dementia. As her mother's memories blur, they become a canvas for magical, musical visions. Through this surreal journey, Gina rediscovers the parts of herself she thought she had to abandon to succeed.

The cast features an ensemble of actors known for their work across stage, screen, and opera including Tony Chiroldes (In the Heights), Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin), Sol Miranda (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, The Walking Dead, Once Upon a Time), Anthony Laciura (Boardwalk Empire, Metropolitan Opera), and Suzanna Guzmán (International opera singer and activist).

The movie features original music by Lina Sarrello and Anna Stefanic, and choreography by Broadway veteran Luis Salgado (In the Heights, On Your Feet!).