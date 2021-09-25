Tony Award-Winning RENT Returns To Boston!

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions.

Rent - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

October 12 - 17, 2021

Boch Center Shubert Theatre

