Tony- Nominee Jenn Colella To Return To COME FROM AWAY This Summer

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away will welcome original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella back to "The Rock" as 'Beverley/Annette & others,' a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards, for a strictly limited engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit) will also join the Broadway company direct from the North American Tour from Tuesday, June 21 as 'Bonnie & others.'

Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker will return to the role of 'Beverley/Annette & others' on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley will return to the role of 'Bonnie & others' on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY currently features Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Tickets for Come From Away on Broadway are available through Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office, and range from $49 - $177 (including $2 facility fee). A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited two tickets per person, subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

The playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where the show continued to play to standing-room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. Come From Away reopened on Broadway on September 21, 2021.

The smash hit Australian production of Come From Away will relaunch its Australian National Tour at Gold Coast's HOTA, Home of the Arts beginning July 7, 2022 and play engagements in Canberra, Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand, with other cities to be announced soon. The Olivier Award-winning production of Come From Away reopened on London's West End on Thursday, July 22, 2021, where it is still running. The Tour reopened Tuesday, October 5, 2021, and is currently playing across North America. The Toronto production ran for over two years before playing its final performance on December 22, 2021, and a new production of Come From Away will return to Toronto following a run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre in July 2024.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

Apple Original Films' filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical Come From Away, produced by eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio, premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, and was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Movie made for Television. Come From Away, marks the first Broadway show to be streamed by Apple TV+, and is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show. The live performance of COME FROM AWAY was filmed in New York at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May 2021, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals released Covers From Away, a new folk album featuring songs from the hit Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away reinterpreted by the Newfoundland and Labrador bands and artists who originally inspired the sound of the musical. The album was recorded in summer 2021 in various locations throughout Newfoundland, Canada, and was produced by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, along with Ian Eisendrath, Bob Hallett and Sean Patrick Flahaven. Two songs from the album, "Welcome To The Rock" (performed by The Navigators) and "Screech Out" (performed by The Dardanelles), can both be heard in the end credits of the Apple original film COME FROM AWAY, now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard & Sherry Belkin, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Adam Blanshay Productions/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

For more information visit: www.ComeFromAway.com.