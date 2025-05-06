Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Thompson To Co-Headline NYC’s Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tommy Emmanuel, C.P.G.—one of five people ever named a C.P.G. (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins—and Richard Thompson, the influential singer-songwriter and virtuosic guitarist, will co-headline a very special show at the historic Carnegie Hall in NYC on October 30 at 8:00 PM.

This will mark the first time these two legendary artists have ever performed on a bill together. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 9, with the pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 7 (pre-sale code: GUITAR). Tickets will be available for purchase here.

Tommy Emmanuel is a noted acoustic fingerstyle guitarist who frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords and the bass all at once. The composer, global touring artist, and Grammy® Award winner is no stranger to iconic stages from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to London’s Royal Festival Hall, Paris’ L’Olympia, and Sydney’s Opera House. His most recent album is 2025’s Live At The Sydney Opera House (C.G.P. Sounds), recorded at the Sydney Opera House in his native Australia, HERE.

Richard Thompson has been on a singular musical journey for over a half century, from his days in the ‘60s as a pioneer of British folk rock with Fairport Convention, to his seminal ‘70s duo work with Linda Thompson, to the exploratory, deeply emotional music of the solo career that has been his primary concern ever since. Thompson’s genre defying mastery of both acoustic and electric guitar along with engaging energy and onstage wit continue to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos and writers in Folk Rock history. His most recent album is 2024’s Ship To Shore (New West Records). The 12-song set was produced by Richard Thompson and recorded in Woodstock, NY. It follows his 2018 studio album 13 Rivers and his 2021 memoir Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975 which was published by Algonquin Books. Met with overwhelming critical acclaim, Pitchfork said 13 Rivers “may be his best album this century,” while Uncut Magazine awarded it a 9/10 rating, calling it “his best album in decades.”