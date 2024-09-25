Tom Kitt, Liz Calloway, Orfeh Join West Bank Cafe Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, October 8th, the iconic restaurant and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, will host a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. This event marks a critical turning point for these cherished spaces, as they urgently raise the necessary funds to ensure their survival in the heart of the Theatre District.

Joining the celebration with performances are Emmy-award winner and Tony-nominee Liz Calloway (Baby, Anastasia), Tony-nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night), Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Tony-nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde), Drama Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Drama Desk-nominee Liam Pierce (How to Dance in Ohio), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), and Tony-nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square). They join the previously announced Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings), SAG Award-winner Annie Golden (Orange Is the New Black), Tony-nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop),SAG Award-nominee Award Richard Kind (Mad About You), Emmy-nominee Lorna Luft, Tony-nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Grammy-winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Emmy-Nominee Randy Rainbow, and Tony-winner Lillias White (The Life).

More performers and special guests will be announced soon.

Known as a long-standing haunt for celebrities, artists, and theatergoers alike, the West Bank Cafe has been a staple of the New York City arts community for over four decades. It has played host to an array of legendary personalities, including Tennessee Williams, Chita Rivera, Sean Penn, Madonna, Tony Shalhoub, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ethan Hawke, Bruce Willis, and countless Broadway stars. The downstairs stage, where Lewis Black served as the original artistic director, was where Aaron Sorkindeveloped his first plays, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight workshopped his Tony-winning play SideMan, and Sondheim rehearsed the original Sunday In The Park with George. Since then, it has seen performances from everyone from Pete Townshend and The Who to Ariana Grande and Patti LuPone. It was where Joan Rivers played over 200 sets, including her last, and RuPaul's Jinx Monsoon made their NYC debut.

Al Pacino has been quoted as saying. “The West Bank Cafe has always meant a great deal to me... To me it's a landmark, part of the few that give our city identity”

In addition to the thrilling performances at the Oct 8th gala, guests will enjoy cocktails, sumptuous bites, and the chance to mingle with Broadway stars and other luminaries. The night aims to raise the funds necessary to revitalize the venues, with a vision to modernize, expand, and continue the West Bank's legacy as a hub for New York's creative community.

While the West Bank Cafe, like many institutions, faced challenges during the pandemic, the outpouring of community support has been nothing short of extraordinary. When faced with eviction, a star-studded 2020 Christmas Day virtual telethon was produced to raise needed funds. However, the venue was denied several government grants over a technicality which has made thriving during the post pandemic years nearly impossible. Now, with a more favorable lease and invigorated community support, if the fundraising goal is met the venue is poised for a renaissance—one that will ensure its doors remain open to future generations of performers and theater lovers.

With a limited number of tickets available, this event offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of Broadway history. General admission tickets start at $500, and top-tier packages include special perks like a personalized plaque in the restaurant or theater, cementing your place in the storied legacy of the West Bank Cafe.

This event is being produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora(Suffs), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), actor Tim Guinee (Homeland), alongside owner Steve Olsen. Event sponsors include Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, Todd Bradley, Broadway's Kristy Cates (Wicked) and Greg Grozdits. Michael Lavine will serve as Musical Director.

This gala is not just a fundraiser—it's a celebration of the enduring spirit of New York's theater district and a tribute to the stars, past and present, who have called this iconic venue home.

Stay tuned for additional guest announcements, and secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening amongst the stars. Cast subject to change.

For more information visit www.WestBankCafe.com.