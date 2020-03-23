Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'Feeling Better'

Tom Hanks took to social media on Sunday night to share an update on his condition after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks shared that he and Wilson are feeling better and he reminds his fans to stay inside.

In the tweet Hanks said, "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

On March 11, Hanks shared that he and Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis feature in Australia.

Director Baz Luhrmann and his family have voluntarily quarantined themselves, after Luhrmann came in contact with Tom Hanks on the set of his new untitled Elvis film. Production of the film has halted for the time being.

