Tom Hanks To Join David Remnick at THE NEW YORKER LIVE at Symphony Space in May

On Tuesday, May 9th, the actor and writer Tom Hanks will join the editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, in New York City for the latest installment of the New Yorker Live at Symphony Space event series. They'll discuss Hanks's début novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," and his path from film to fiction.

The event will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9th at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway). New Yorker subscribers and Symphony Space members enjoy access to an exclusive presale, happening now, and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 1:00 P.M., online. Tickets to livestream the event will be sold at a later date. Subscribers can also watch the event afterward at newyorker.com/live.

The New Yorker Live is a seasonal event series featuring discussions with some of today's most influential figures in culture and politics. Previous participants include the singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, the musician Questlove, the chef David Chang, the comedians Tig Notaro and Jason Sudeikis, the poet Amanda Gorman, the author Jennifer Egan, and the playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences. Its fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through performances and foster a commitment to literacy and education through the arts.