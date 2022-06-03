Tom Gold Dance Returns To Turnpark Art Space With INTIMACIES And World Premiere

Tom Gold Dance will return to TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA, Wednesday, June 22, with the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Visions Fugitives, as well as Gold's Intimacies.

This will be the Company's third appearance at the former lime quarry-turned sculpture park and cultural center in the Berkshires since 2018. In the event of rain, the performance will be rescheduled to Thursday, June 23.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Claire Von Enck, David Gabriel, and Jules Mabie are currently scheduled to perform.

Inspired by Katie Kitamura's novel of the same title (a New York Times 10 Best Book of 2021) and set to Anna Weesner's Possible Stories for solo cello, Intimacies premiered during the Company's 2022 spring season this past April, however the work has origins in the Berkshires. In March, the Company conducted a residency at Berkshire Pulse Studios in Housatonic, MA, where Gold completed a large portion of Intimacies. At the conclusion of the residency, the Company performed excerpts from the work during a showcase (and the Company's first indoor appearance in more than two years) at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA.

Visions Fugitives is set to selections from the Prokofiev work for solo piano of the same title. A tribute to Ukraine, Visions Fugitives, which is meant to complement the extensive relief efforts TurnPark Art Space has been organizing since March, explores Ukraine's recent and widespread exodus of artists.

"We have frequently expressed how amazing a resource the Berkshires have been to the Company during the past two years," says Tom Gold. "Returning to TurnPark Art Space, where we draw inspiration, not only from the unique sculptures across the grounds, but also from founders Igor Gomberg and Ekaterina Brezgunova who bring so much energy to every initiative at the Park, is especially meaningful to us.

"We look forward to reconnecting with art, nature, and our Berkshire audiences," added Gold.

Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in August 2020 with Gold's Plan & Elevation, as well as in livestreams from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020, and conducted a residency in the Berkshires of western, MA in January 2021, following the Company's first in-person performance of Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company the previous September in Lenox, MA. After marking its formal return to in-person programming with performances at TurnPark Art Space last summer, Tom Gold Dance conducted the aforementioned residency in the Berkshires this past March. In April 2021, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House), resulting in the creation of five dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several novels, including Intimacies. The Company restored its annual spring season with performances at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in April 2022. In addition to TurnPark Art Space, Tom Gold Dance will appear at Untermyer Park and Gardens, Sunday, July 24, as well as at Little Island in Hudson River Park, Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13.

Wednesday, June 22 at 6:00PM. TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge, MA 01266. $30 general admission. Children 12 and under free with adult accompaniment. Tickets can now be purchased at tomgolddance.org/turnpark-2022. In the event of rain, this performance, which will be held in the TurnPark Art Space Amphitheater, will be rescheduled to Thursday, June 23. Directions to TurnPark at www.turnpark.com.

Please visit www.turnpark.com for any Covid-19 related policies.

The mission of Tom Gold Dance is to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in nearly two dozen original works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on Company, among the world's most accomplished. In New York, Tom Gold Dance annually self-produces spring and, since 2018, fall seasons; the Company has also visited more than half a dozen countries, including Bulgaria, Cuba, Italy, and Spain. Other artistic highlights include multiple appearances in the Berkshires, as well as programs at the Guggenheim, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and Untermyer Park and Gardens. The Company participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in 2020. In 2021, Tom Gold Dance formed a collaboration with Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, to create a series of dance-based promotional videos. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.