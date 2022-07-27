Tom Gold Dance Returns Debuts At Little Island, August 1 And 13

As part of its ongoing summer programming, Tom Gold Dance will make its debut at Little Island in Hudson River Park with two free performances in The Play Ground, Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13, both at 4:30PM.

The Company will present several pas de deux and other work from Tom Gold Dance founder and director, Tom Gold, including a World Premiere to music of Erik Satie.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Gabriella Domini, Claire Von Enck, David Hochberg, Jonatan Lujans, Jules Mabie, and Luciana Paris are currently scheduled to perform on August 1.

Dancers Giulia Cirulli, Brian Gephart, David Hochberg, Jeason Meta, Amy Saunder, and Emily Speed are scheduled to perform on August 13.

In the August 1 program, the Company will present Vision Fugitives to music for solo piano of the same title by Sergei Prokofiev, an excerpt from Rapid Oxidation to music by Donald Knaack (known as The Junk Man), Intimacies to music for solo cello by Anna Weesner, and A Felicidades to selections from the album Brasileirinho, featuring flautist Paula Robison.

In the August 13 program, the Company will present Visions Fugitives, Gershwin Preludes, A Felicidades, and the new work to Satie.

Rapid Oxidation is from the Company's 2018 spring season. The portion of the work to be presented August 1 was also recently performed at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, where A Felicidade, a work originally intended for the Company's canceled 2020 spring season, was premiered. The Company premiered Intimacies during its spring 2022 season this past April, its first self-produced indoor program in New York City in more than two years. The Company also presented Intimacies and Visions Fugitives, a tribute to artists of Ukraine, both at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA and at Untermyer.

The Company appears at Little Island as part of a series of Pop-Up performances in multiple locations across Hudson River during Little Island's Second Summer Season.

"Expanding our presence in our home city is a long-standing company goal," says Tom Gold. "We are excited for the opportunity to engage a new audience with a range of works in one of New York's newest destinations for culture and recreation."

Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in August 2020 with Gold's Plan & Elevation, as well as in livestreams from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020, and conducted a residency in the Berkshires of western, MA in January 2021, following the Company's first in-person performance of Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company the previous September in Lenox, MA. After marking its formal return to in-person programming with performances at TurnPark Art Space last summer, Tom Gold Dance conducted another residency in the Berkshires this past March, culminating with its first indoor appearance in more than two years with a work-in-process showcase at Elaine P. Bernstein Theatre, also at Shakespeare & Company. In April 2021, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House) to create five dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several novels, including Intimacies, on which Gold's work of the same title is based. In April 2022, the Company restored its annual spring season with performances at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. This summer, Tom Gold Dance has also appeared at TurnPark Art Space in the Berkshires and at Untermyer Park and Gardens. A new fall program will be announced soon.

Monday, August 1, at 4:30PM and Saturday, August 13, at 4:30PM. Little Island is located at Pier55 in Hudson River Park, West 13th Street, New York NY 10014. These performances are free and open to the public. Directions to Little Island at www.littleisland.org.

Please visit www.littleisland.nyc for any Covid-19 related policies.