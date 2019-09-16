Tom Gold Dance Presents 2019 Fall Season

Tom Gold Dance will present its second annual fall season, featuring an evening-length World Premiere from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold to Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Piano, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute Alliance Française.

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Michael Sean Breeden, Evelyn Kocak, Abigail Mentzer, Davide Riccardo, and Stephanie Williams. Pianist Arthur Williford will provide live accompaniment.

"We are excited to return to Florence Gould Hall, and to build on the success of last year's inaugural fall program with a new work to Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Piano," says Tom Gold. "A wide range of music in contrasting styles is intrinsic to our creative process and development. The haunting, eerie melodies of the Preludes, while distinctly contemporary, possess a structure that strongly complements a traditional classical dance vocabulary."

"Fall is an incredibly rich time for dance in New York City," adds Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "We value this opportunity to be able to expand the choices audiences have to experience high quality dancing, and grateful to all of our supporters who help make a second season part of our regular programming."

The 2019 fall season of Tom Gold Dance is made possible, in part, through the generosity of the Leon Lowenstein Foundation.

Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00PM. Florence Gould Hall at French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), 55 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues), New York, NY 10022.

Tickets, $35 and $25, will be available from tomgolddance.org/fall on Tuesday, September 17, starting at noon. Tickets may also be purchased at the FIAF box office, 55 East 59th Street, Tuesday, 12-8PM; Wednesday-Friday, 12-7PM; and Saturday, 12-4PM, as well as one hour prior to both performances, and up to 30 minutes after the start of the performances. Student tickets are available for $10 with valid ID, in person only. Through Friday, September 27, 2019, use code TGD19 to save 15% on online ticket purchases,





