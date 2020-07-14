Todrick Hall and Skittles Donate $100,000 to National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition

SKITTLES has partnered with Todrick Hall to donate $100,000 to the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC). The donation will support the group's work to improve the lived experience of transgender people, including its Black Trans COVID-19 Community Response Fund initiative that benefits transgender families impacted by the Coronavirus in the U.S.

Established in 2011, the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition is the only national organization led by black trans people to collectively address the inequities faced in the black transgender human experience. BTAC advocates to end poverty, discrimination in all forms and its human inequities faced in health, employment, housing and education that are rooted in systemic racism, to improve the lived experience of transgender people. The organization's work is based in peace building, community education, public policy initiatives, empowerment programs and direct services

"Pride this year has been unlike any I've experienced before. With the pandemic putting a stop to all in-person celebrations, and the events that have sparked much needed conversations around racial equity and support for Black members of the LGBTQ+ community, it may be the most important Pride in my lifetime," said Todrick Hall. "It means a lot to me to be partnering with Skittles to make this donation to the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, an organization from my home state of Texas that is doing important work helping to uplift some of the most marginalized and underrepresented voices in the LGBTQ+ community during this critical time."

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTAC is working to minimize the heightened suffering of so many Black trans people, as an already marginalized community," said Carter Brown, National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition Executive Director. "A recent study published reflects that 67 percent of transgender people of color are very concerned they cannot pay their bills on debt, compared to 20 percent of LGBTQ people and 15 percent of the general population. Thanks to the support and partnership of Skittles and Todrick Hall, we will change that. With the gracious donation of $100,000 we can now expand our current Black Trans COVID-19 initiative by ensuring at least 400-500 more Black trans people are served through the program."

"Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, and that support extends beyond Pride month," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Marketing Director, Skittles. "We're excited to be partnering with Todrick Hall to make this donation to support the great work the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition is doing year-round in communities across the U.S. to fight back against discrimination and inequities experienced by transgender people."

SKITTLES Pride Packs are part of the brand's "Give the Rainbow" campaign, which has previously run in Canada, Germany and the UK.

