Todrick Hall Joins This Week's Episode of BLACK HAIR IN THE BIG LEAGUES

Black Hair in the Big Leagues, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, a Broadway podcast which features black voices and experiences, welcomed Broadway Veteran and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall on this week's episode. Black Hair in the Big Leagues is hosted by Beautiful on Broadway's Salisha Thomas and is now available for weekly downloads exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

This week's episode features Broadway veteran and Youtube sensation, Todrick Hall. Hall has starred in Kinky Boots, Waitress, Chicago, Memphis, and The Color Purple on Broadway and is a resident choreographer and recurring judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. His viral Youtube videos have garnered millions of views and have set him on a world stage. Episode 17 featuring Hall is available today.

Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a podcast which centers around hair but opens the conversation and gives insight into the black experience within the industry. "I decided I wanted to interview all my badass friends who are black on Broadway about their onstage and offstage experiences with their hair, which of course is a gateway to how we show up in the world as BIPOC." said Thomas. "I wanted the episodes to feel like listeners are a fly on the wall backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway theater." In the current state of the world of racial injustice and Broadway being shut down until 2021, Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a refreshingly fun, real, educational podcast about the black experience with the subject of Black Hair being at its core. Episodes feature Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Mis), Ashley De La Rosa (Meangirls, NBC's The Voice), Todrick Hall (Youtuber, Drag Race, Chicago, Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change), Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA 2019), and many more. The first seventeen episodes are out now!

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/