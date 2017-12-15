Todrick Hall Announces World Tour - 'Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour'

Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick Hall, who's currently starring in Chicago on Broadway, announced his new world tour Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour. The tour will feature a brand new storyline with new songs, costumes, and production and will travel throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The 50+ city tour will kick off March 29th in Ventura, CA at the Majestic Theatre with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Tokyo, Sydney and more. Tickets & VIP packages for the Hall American World Tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 15th. Todrick Hall fan club members may purchase tickets & VIP packages in advance beginning Wednesday, December 13th. Please go to www.TodrickHall.com for more info.

Todrick is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, costume designer, playwright and director. In 2010 Todrick Hall rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Todrick has amassed nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 513 million YouTube views. He has since choreographed for Beyoncé. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

In 2014, Todrick was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 to watch in Hollywood & Entertainment. He also starred in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he wrote and directed. The docu-series showed fans a behind the scenes look at Todrick and his creative team as they choreographed and staged elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. He wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge and choreographer for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Todrick was on Broadway starring in the Grammy & Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. He was also part of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis, and prior to that he took the stage alongside Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple.

Todrick Hall has returned to Broadway this winter and is currently starring in the Grammy & Tony Award-winning musical CHICAGO. He also just released his film Todrick Hall Behind The Curtain, an inspiring documentary that shows the hard work and creative power of this multi-talented artist.





Related Articles