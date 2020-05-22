Tituss Burgess Releases New Dance Track 'Dance M.F.'

Tituss Burgess has releases his first official dance track DANCE M.F., his first piece of music aimed squarely at the dance music culture and this year's many unstoppable virtual pride celebrations. Dance M.F. is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers!

Watch the music video below!

Dance M.F. is a sultry sexy stomper of a track with an attitude that is certain to bring comfort and escapism to our currently socially distanced souls. This song is a love letter to all the party people who in spite of the pandemic, are still committed to "live their best lives", party on down and celebrate Pride safely while in lockdown.

Said Tituss, "Dance M.F. was born out of the panic I felt at the onset of the global crisis that has all of us in isolation. It was written for me - until I realized I wasn't the only one that needed to hear it".

The track features vocals by Imani Coppola and was co-written by Tituss Burgess, Imani Coppola, and Daniel Edinberg and produced by Daniel Edinberg, Michael Mangini and Tituss Burgess.

