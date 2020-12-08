Tituss Burgess, Lauren M. Gunderson & More Join GEORGIA ARTISTS FOR GEORGIA'S FUTURE Benefit Concert

On Tuesday, December 15 at 8pm EST, tune in for Georgia Artists for Georgia's Future: A Benefit Concert to Flip the Senate! The one-night event stars and celebrates performers, playwrights, and politicians born in or currently living in Georgia, and benefits the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff Senate campaigns.

The evening is hosted by America's most-produced living playwright and Georgia native Lauren M. Gunderson, and features five-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Amber Nash (Archer), Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Emmy-nominated actor and writer Scott Turner Schofield (The Bold and The Beautiful), actor Saycon Sengbloh (Wicked), producer and screenwriter Steve Yockey (HBO's The Flight Attendant), playwright and screenwriter Topher Payne, actor and writer Suehyla El Attar, Broadway and TV's Brandon Dirden, actor and writer Mary Lynn Owen, singer Jevares Myrick (The Book of Mormon), and Georgia luminaries Pearl Cleage and Tom Key.

The event also includes a special performance by Hamilton's Ari Afsar from Jeannette: A New Musical, which honors America's first Congresswoman Jeannette Rankin who resided in Watkinsville, GA.

Each performance is inspired by a Georgia artist, politician, leader, or writer such as Ray Charles, Stacey Abrams, Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., President Jimmy Carter, CeeLo Green, Flannery O'Connor, Carson McCullers, Natasha Trethewey, Alfred Uhry, W. E. B. Du Bois, James Brown, Otis Redding, and Gladys Knight.

Tickets are $10 (students), $25, and $100 (VIP). VIP tickets include an exclusive pre-show reception with the artists on Zoom. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jeannettebrigade.100% of proceeds go to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund benefitting the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff Senate campaigns.

