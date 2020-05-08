Tituss Burgess, Jeremy Jordan, Ryann Redmond and More to Take Part in Broadway Dreams Virtual Concert

Broadway Dreams will present its first of a series of social distancing concerts this Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM EST. Coming to viewers live from The Narrows at Lake Rabun in Georgia, the concert will include performances by stars of Broadway and television, including Tituss Burgess, Jeremy Jordan, Ryann Redmond, Noah J. Ricketts, Jai'len Josey, Russian singer Ruslan Ivakin, and more. Emmy winner Spencer Liff and Broadway Dreams Founder and President, Annette Tanner will host. To watch, visit Broadway Dreams on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/BroadwayDreamsFoundation/



Broadway Dreams guides students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, and more. The organization has inspired more than 12,000 students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.



For more information on Broadway Dreams visit: https://broadwaydreams.org/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You