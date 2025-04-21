Tina Fey, Ed Helms With Samantha Bee, Alex Newell And Come to 92NY This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tina Fey, Ed Helms with Samantha Bee, Alex Newell and more come to 92NY as part of the Film, Television and Theater Talks series.

Netflix's The Four Seasons: Advance Screening

with Tina Fey, Erika Henningsen And Co-CreatoRs Lang Fisher and Tracey Wingfield in Conversation With Jessica Shaw

In Person and Online

Monday, April 28, 7:30 pm, From $40

Online tickets are for the Talk only. They do not include the screening. The online talk will be available to watch on May 1 at 6 pm ET.

The award-winning team behind Netflix's new comedy The Four Seasons — Tina Fey (star/co-creator/executive producer), Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield — join us for a special advance screening of the show's first two episodes, followed by a conversation with longtime entertainment journalist Jessica Shaw.

The Four Seasons follows six old friends who head out for a relaxing weekend away together — what could possibly go wrong? Over the course of a year, these three couples — an all-star comedy ensemble including Fey and Forte, Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani — are upended by the news that one couple in the group is splitting up. Based on the classic 1981 feature film of the same name, The Four Seasons is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships.

Following a special advance screening of the first two episodes, hear Fey, Forte, Henningsen, Fisher, and Wigfield discuss with Shaw creating the feel-good comedy, adapting the film for a new audience, and more.

Ed Helms In Conversation with Samantha Bee: Snafu — A Hilarious History Of Epic Screwups

In Person and Online

Monday, April 28, 7:30 pm, From $40

Ever hear a story so ridiculous you think, there's no way that actually happened — only to Google it and realize, Oh wow, we're all lucky to be alive? That's basically the premise of SNAFU, the new book from actor, comedian, and history enthusiast Ed Helms — and lucky for us, he's coming to 92NY to talk all about it.

You know Ed from The Office (where his character made plenty of his own SNAFUs), The Hangover (which is basically one giant SNAFU), and The Daily Show (where he reported on actual SNAFUs). Now, with SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History's Greatest Screwups, he's diving into the real-life blunders so absurd they make Florida Man look like a Nobel Prize winner. We're talking about Cold War geniuses who wanted to plant nukes on the moon, CIA masterminds who thought cats would make great spies, and other government decisions that were — let's just say — not exactly thought through.

Join Helms for an evening of laugh-out-loud storytelling, history you won't believe actually happened, and the kind of cautionary tales that remind us why reading the instructions is always a good idea. Book signing to follow — no guarantees it won't turn into its own minor historical disaster.

All in-person books will be pre-signed. Ed Helms will personalize books after the event.

Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf: Lilly with Patricia Clarkson

In Person and Online

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm, From $40

Online tickets are for the talk only, they do not include the screening.

The talk starts at 9:15 pm.

Winner of awards including the Emmy and Golden Globe, Patricia Clarkson is best known for films like Pieces of April (Academy Award nomination), The Station Agent, The Green Mile, Learning to Drive, Far From Heaven (NY Film Critics Circle Award for Supporting Actress), All the Real Girls (Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival), Lisa Cholodenko's High Art (Independent Spirit Award nomination), Whatever Works, and Good Night and Good Luck. Her theater career includes a Tony nomination for her performance in The Elephant Man alongside Bradley Cooper.

Lilly, directed and co-written by Rachel Feldman, is an inspirational biopic. Clarkson plays Lilly Ledbetter, the Alabama Goodyear factory worker, wife and mother who rose to prominence as an activist for women's pay equity. After years of discrimination, she engages lawyer Jon Goldfarb (Thomas Sadowski), who supports her all the way to the Supreme Court – as does her husband (John Benjamin Hickey).

An Evening With Alex Newell

In Person

Thursday, May 8, 7:30 pm, From $40

Tony Award winner and TIME magazine's 2023 Breakthrough of the Year Alex Newell joins us for what promises to be one of the season's most electrifying concert events.

Newell's showstopping performance in Broadway's Shucked was further affirmation of the talent and magnetic force fans across musical theater, television, and music have been celebrating for years, beginning with their breakout in Glee and through roles in Once on This Island, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and more. Experience the megawatt star in a blow-the-roof-off evening of music, inspiration, and fabulousness.

Bob Costas: A Career Conversation With Howard Bryant

In Person and Online

Sunday, May 11, 7 pm, From $45

For more than four decades, Bob Costas has shaped how we experience baseball — through his voice, his perspective, and his ability to put the moment into context.

Now, after 44 years since his first game in the booth, he's stepped away from MLB play-by-play, making this an ideal time to reflect on his remarkable career and the evolving world of sports.

The legendary Costas isn't just a sportscaster, he's a master storyteller, a sharp observer of the game and its role in American culture, and a man who can make even a rain delay sound riveting. He has covered everything from the World Series to the Olympics, the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals to the Kentucky Derby. He has won 29 Emmy Awards — more than any other sports broadcaster — and, just for variety, picked up a Walter Cronkite Award for journalism and a National Sportscaster of the Year title (eight times over).

Bob Costas' influence extends far beyond the broadcast booth. His HBO show On the Record and his incisive, principled commentary on everything from sports scandals to social issues have cemented his place as a voice of cultural significance. He is the rare broadcaster who can break down a game-winning play and its historical significance in the same breath — all while making it look effortless.

In conversation with ESPN's Howard Bryant — an acclaimed journalist and the definitive biographer of Hank Aaron — Costas will reflect on his career, the state of sports today, and where the game of baseball, and sports media, are headed next. Expect sharp insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and the kind of thoughtful, unscripted commentary that has made Bob Costas one of the most trusted voices in American media.

A must-see for sports fans, media junkies, and anyone who appreciates a great story told by a master of the craft.

Andor: Michael Clayton's Tony Gilroy In Conversation With MTV's Josh Horowitz

In Person and Online

Wednesday, May 14, 7:30 pm, TK

Calling all rebels and revolutionaries: Join us for a conversation with Tony Gilroy, the Academy Award and Emmy nominated creator known for his work on Michael Clayton, the Bourne franchise and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Gilroy brings a grounded, gritty take to the galaxy far, far away in Disney +'s hit series Andor, and is sitting down with MTV's Josh Horowitz to discuss why he entered the Star Wars universe with this Peabody-winning and Emmy-nominated drama.

As Season 2 of the Star Wars prequel reaches its gripping conclusion, Gilroy pulls back the curtain on the sequence of events that ultimately lead to George Lucas' 1977 classic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Watch clips from the new season, along with behind-the-scenes insights — into the characters, the show's bold narrative structure, its political undercurrents, its human-scale storytelling — and stories from working with stars Luna/">Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and more.

Nick Jonas And Adrienne Warren In Conversation With Tommy DiDario: The Last Five Years

In Person

Thursday, May 15, 4 pm, From $40

Grammy nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren join Tommy DiDario for a conversation about their highly anticipated new Broadway musical, The Last Five Years.

Following the arc of a relationship between an actress (Warren), and a writer (Jonas), The Last Five Years is a euphoric, messy, thrilling story of falling in and out of love in New York City. Becoming one of the most popular American musicals of the last 25 years since premiering in Chicago, now it's coming to Broadway for the first time ever — and it's already generating buzz as one of the hottest shows of the season.

In a special conversation about the new production directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, hear Jonas and Warren discuss the making of the show — how they developed their simmering onstage chemistry, bringing a fan favorite to Broadway for the first time, backstage stories, and more.

Chasen Buttigieg In Convesation With Titus Bugess: Papa's Coming Home

In Person

Sunday, May 18, 7:30 pm, From $35

Join renowned educator and bestselling author Chasten Buttigieg for a conversation about family bonds and fatherhood — and Buttigieg's new children's book, Papa's Coming Home.

Chasten Buttiegieg's memoir, I Have Something to Tell You — a moving, hopeful account of growing up gay in his small Midwestern town and his relationship with his husband, Pete Buttiegieg — was an instant New York Times bestseller. In Papa's Coming Home, he tells a story that resonates with parents and children alike — about two children and their Papa welcoming their Daddy home after a trip.

Charming and funny, Buttigieg shines a beautiful light on the humorous musings of toddlers and a parent's unconditional love for their children. Don't miss this special conversation about fatherhood — everyday domestic joy and the challenges of raising children in the national spotlight — and a love that knowns no bounds.

Barry Diller In Conversation With Anderson Cooper: Who Knew

In Person and Online

Tuesday, May 20, 8 pm, From $60

In Who Knew, Barry Diller tells his story for the first time — and what a story it is.

In a career spanning six extraordinary decades, Barry Diller has become one of the most successful executives in media history. Diller's ascent was meteoric, launching ABC-TV's Movie of the Week at age twenty-seven, becoming CEO of Paramount Pictures at age thirty-two, and launching the Fox TV network at age forty-four. Along the way, Diller oversaw the production of classic films such as Saturday Night Fever, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Home Alone and hit TV shows such as The Simpsons, Married…with Children, and Cops . Along the way Diller tangoed with movie stars and moguls, using his unique management acumen to set the table on his terms. He went on to develop some of the most successful online businesses in the world, including Expedia, Match, and Angi. Indeed, Diller's media savvy changed the course of American culture.

While successful professionally, Diller struggled personally. In Who Knew, he reveals the extent of those struggles with astonishing candor before finding his “unique and complete love,” Diane Von Furstenberg. Intimate, candid, and moving, Who Knew is a memoir filled with heart, imbued with humility, and infused with wisdom.