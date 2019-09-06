TimesTalks Announces Fall 2019 Program Ft. Mark Ronson, Jessica Lange, Renée Zellweger, And Colson Whitehead

TimesTalks, The New York Times live conversation and performance series, is proud to announce its Fall 2019 Program, featuring intimate conversations that pair Times journalists with today's most creative and influential voices in the fields of film, technology, politics, music, literature and science.



The TimesTalks Fall Program will unpack cultural relevance and themes of upcoming films, books and music, in addition to politics and current events. Talks include an evening of conversation with musician, D.J., songwriter and producer Mark Ronson; an advance screening and discussion of "Judy" with Academy Award-winning actor Renée Zellweger and co-star Finn Wittrock; a conversation with Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning author Colson Whitehead; a discussion with best-selling novelist John Grisham; and a conversation with Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Lange. All events will be livestreamed on TimesTalks.com and on the TimesTalks YouTube channel. Full program below.



Participants include Stephen A. Schwarzman, Dan Doctoroff, Mark Ronson, Dr. Kate Marvel, Kumi Naidoo, Alexandria Villaseñor, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Colson Whitehead, John Grisham, Preet Bharara and Jessica Lange.



New York Times moderators include Rebecca Blumenstein, Jon Caramanica, Jim Dwyer, Wesley Morris, Michael Paulson, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Somini Sengupta.



TimesTalks is known for providing a platform for engaging and spirited discourse between the most iconic and culturally relevant creative voices of our time, now for over two decades. The program also includes the ScreenTimes series, presented by HBO, which showcases pre-release screenings of the most eagerly awaited new films and documentaries. After each screening, The New York Times will host intimate conversations with the creative artists and stars who are defining this enthralling generation of art and entertainment. Fall ScreenTimes features an advance screening of "Judy." The film follows Garland (Renée Zellweger) as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968, some thirty years after she shot to global stardom in "The Wizard of Oz," to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 | TimesTalks DealBook with Stephen A. Schwarzman

TheTimesCenter, NY

Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times columnist and founder and editor at large of DealBook, will talk with the chairman, C.E.O. and co-founder of Blackstone, Stephen A. Schwarzman. The two will discuss Schwarzman's new book "What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence" and explore his 50-year career in business.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 | TimesTalks Tech with Dan Doctoroff

FIAF Florence Gould Hall, NY

Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor of The New York Times, will talk with Daniel L. Doctoroff, chairman and C.E.O. of Sidewalk Labs and former deputy mayor of New York City. The duo will discuss what makes a modern city and the technological innovations that can make this vision a reality.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 | Mark Ronson

TheTimesCenter, NY

Jon Caramanica, New York Times pop music critic, will talk with one of the music industry's brightest stars - Grammy-, Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning musician, D.J., songwriter and producer Mark Ronson. The duo will discuss Ronson's creative process, prolific career (including his latest solo album "Late Night Feelings"), and his collaborations with some of music's biggest names, including Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 | Climate Warriors

Museum of Arts & Design, NY

Somini Sengupta, international climate reporter for The New York Times, will moderate a conversation exploring the global ramifications of climate change and the urgent challenge facing the planet with Dr. Kate Marvel, whose groundbreaking research investigates climate change using satellite observations and computer models; Kumi Naidoo of Amnesty International, who argues that human rights and climate change are inextricably linked; and New York City student Alexandria Villaseñor, who began her own weekly school strike for climate in front of the U.N. last December and helped mobilize the first-ever global youth climate strike this spring.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 | Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey

Merkin Concert Hall, NY

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporters who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged sexual harassment and abuse - will discuss their upcoming book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" with Wesley Morris, critic-at-large for The New York Times. They will expand upon the thrilling behind-the-scenes details of their investigation of Weinstein and examine whether the #MeToo movement that followed went too far or not far enough.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 | ScreenTimes: "Judy" with Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock

FIAF Florence Gould Hall, NY

Michael Paulson, culture reporter for The New York Times, hosts an advance screening of the new Judy Garland biopic "Judy," followed by a conversation with the film's central duo, Academy Award-winning actor Renée Zellweger and co-star Finn Wittrock. The film follows Garland (Zellweger) as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968, some thirty years after she shot to global stardom in "The Wizard of Oz," to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It depicts her as she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, reminisces with friends and adoring fans and embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans (Wittrock) her manager and soon-to-be fifth husband.



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 | Colson Whitehead

Merkin Concert Hall, NY

Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning author Colson Whitehead will discuss his recently published book, "The Nickel Boys." In this bravura follow-up to his No. 1 New York Times best seller "The Underground Railroad," Whitehead brilliantly dramatizes another strand of American history through the story of two boys sentenced to a hellish reform school in Jim Crow era Florida. Whitehead will reflect on his creative process, the civil rights movement and the history of race in America.



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 | John Grisham & Preet Bharara

Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College, NY

Jim Dwyer, Metro reporter and columnist for The New York Times, talks with John Grisham, one of the world's best-selling authors, and Preet Bharara, the former United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, who handled hundreds of cases involving narcotics, arms trafficking, public corruption, gang violence, organized crime and civil rights violations. They will discuss Grisham's upcoming novel, "The Guardians," about an innocent man who was framed, convicted and sent to prison for life, and the group of lawyers whose mission is to exonerate their clients who have been wrongfully convicted, regardless of how dangerous the cases might be.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 | Jessica Lange

TheTimesCenter, NY

Award-winning actor and renowned photographer Jessica Lange will discuss her upcoming book, "Highway 61." Lange was raised in Northern Minnesota and has traveled the length of Highway 61 countless times since her childhood. With more than 80 tritone photographs, Lange's "Highway 61" reveals her deep connection to this iconic route, and presents that which she has long held dear along its way. She will reflect on national heritage, and how it has shaped her creative process and journey.



Announcements about future TimesTalks can be found on TimesTalks.com, and viewers can watch previous installments here, including videos of Stephen Colbert, Denzel Washington, Grace Jones, Margaret Atwood, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, Common, Jennifer Lawrence, Jane Goodall, Annie Leibovitz, Ai Weiwei, Anthony Bourdain, and many more.





