Times Square Alliance Announces Schedule For Free Summer Performances & Programming

This summer, Times Square will once again celebrate New York City's talent, culture, and creativity with concert series on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, ambient music at lunch and happy hour, and coloring and drawing activities for all ages on Wednesdays throughout the summer. There will be more than 40 hours of events each week - all of it entirely free and open to the public. These performances and activities are complemented by the Times Square Market of local food and retail kiosks. See the full schedule of performers and activities below.

Tuesdays - Broadway Buskers

Before you take your seat in the theatre on Tuesday evenings, enjoy original music performed by Broadway actors and composers at the Crossroads of the World. The lineup for June and July includes Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners, veteran ensemble members, performers making their Broadway debut in new hit shows, a world champion whistler, and a simple sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Thursdays - Jazz in Times Square

Give your Thursday night a new rhythm as you head to the train or wait for a colleague to join you for dinner. Jazz at Lincoln Center brings New York City's hottest young jazz bands to the plaza, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square.

Wednesdays - Coloring and Drawing

This unique weekly series in partnership with Strand Book Store consists of free coloring sessions with one-of-a-kind coloring pages designed by the team behind Strand's iconic tote bags, apparel, and merchandise, as well as custom pages from fan favorite Coloring Broadway. Seating, materials, and live music accompaniment are provided.

In July, Times Square will host Street Lab's DRAW NYC - an open-air art studio that offers New Yorkers access to fine art materials and encourages them to gather together to draw and create in public. Participants can use artist prompts and take part in activities, or draw from their own inspiration. DRAW NYC travels across New York City and is designed for all ages and abilities.

FREE LIVE MUSIC at Lunch and Happy Hour

Normally found in the subways, musicians from the MTA Music Under New York program join us above ground for free performances again this summer. At Lunch and Happy Hour, audiences can enjoy New York City's diversity and depth of talent with a bite and drink while relaxing in Times Square.

CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE

Broadway Buskers

Tuesdays 5-7pm, 6/11 - 9/24

Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron

* denotes artist curated by Musical Theatre Factory

Schedule for June & July:

June 11:

5pm: Loose Cattle (Michael Cerveris, Kimberly Kaye, and Justin Smith) (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd, Assassins)

6pm: Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, "Fosse/Verdon")

June 18:

5pm: Carner & Gregor (Island Song, Toast)

6pm: Lauren Elder (Hair, Side Show, Mary and Max)

June 25:

5pm: Molly and the Memphis Thunder (Molly Hager & Ian Kagey) (Waitress, Heathers)

6pm: Alysha Umphress & Jeff Blumenkrantz (Bright Star, Murder for Two, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying)

July 2:

5pm: Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman, On Your Feet!, Sunday in the Park with George)

6pm: Jaime Cepero* ("SMASH," Francois & the Rebels)

July 9:

5pm: John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked tour, Rock of Ages Las Vegas)

6pm: Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress tour, Wicked)

July 16:

5pm: Stereo Dawn (Will Van Dyke & Chris Dwan) (Pretty Woman, Finding Neverland)

6pm: Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville, Matilda)

July 23:

5pm: Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, In the Heights, Rent)

6pm: Diana Oh (with Gyun Cute)* ({my lingerie play}, Clairvoyance, Infinite Love Party)

July 30:

5pm: Suzan-Lori Parks and the Band (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, White Noise)

6pm: Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls tour, Rock of Ages Las Vegas)

Jazz in Times Square

Thursdays 5-7pm, 6/13 - 7/25

(No concerts on 6/20 and 7/4)

Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets

Curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center

Schedule for June & July:

June 13: Endea Owens and the Cookout featuring Shenel Johns

Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist of 2019, Endea Owens is a vibrant up-and-coming bassist. She has been mentored by the likes of Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker, and Ron Carter, and has toured and performed with Jennifer Holliday, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Steve Turre, and Lea DeLaria.

June 27: Alexa Tarantino Quartet

Saxophonist and composer Alexa Tarantino brings a killer quartet to Times Square to continue the celebration of her debut release on Posi-Tone Records, Winds of Change. With recent performances at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola and Birdland Theater, every member of the band is an accomplished leader and first-call sideman, and they come together with great enthusiasm to play Tarantino's original compositions and modern takes on jazz classics.

July 11: Henry Conerway III Trio

Drummer, bandleader, and composer Henry Conerway III has performed at The Atlanta Jazz Festival; National Black Arts Festival; The Kennedy Center; and more, and worked with such global touring artists as Freddy Cole; Jazzmeia Horn; Russell Gunn; and several residencies with Jazz at Lincoln Center in Doha, Qatar.

July 18: The Ladybugs

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones and a repertoire of favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, Latin, and classical music. The band has received high praise for recent performances at the Kennedy Center, the New York Hot Jazz Festival, the New York City Winter Jazzfest, and the Catskill Jazz Factory.

July 25: Sean Mason Trio

Sean Mason is an American musician, composer, and bandleader who interweaves through genres and styles. He is obsessed with the preservation of America's own democratic art form, jazz, as well as the potential of music to provoke unity, transform lives, and communicate love.

FREE LIVE MUSIC, COLORING, AND DRAWING

FREE LIVE MUSIC

Ambient music by solo musicians from MTA Music Under New York

Monday - Friday, 5/29 - 10/11

Lunch 12-3pm

Happy Hour 5-8pm

Broadway Plazas between 42nd and 47th Streets

Coloring

Wednesdays 12-3pm, June & August

(No event on 6/5)

Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets, at the Strand Book Store kiosk

DRAW NYC with Street Lab

Wednesdays 12-3pm in July

(No event on 7/3)

Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You