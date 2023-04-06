Tilted Axes To Celebrate Earth Day 2023 With NOW. HERE. THIS.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will celebrate Earth Day 2023 with music & movement in two NYC boros with two performances of their latest spectacle NOW. HERE. THIS. The first performance will take place in the Cooper Square/Astor Place area of Manhattan on Saturday, April 22 at 11:00am. The second performance takes place early that afternoon as part of Berry Open Street at 1:30pm in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Berry and South 3rd Street. @nbkopenstreets

Both of these events are presented in partnership with NYC DOT Public Space Programming: Click Here

Tilted Axes is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

Tilted Axes: NOW. HERE. THIS. - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Renata, Dmitri Shapira, Andrew Shield, Kammy Yedor - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rôhm Parker Wells - Percussion: John Ferrari, Bileshia Sproling, Yuko Togami, Christopher Caines, John-Henry Dale

Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Alchemical Rehearsal Studios and Astor Place Hair Stylists.