Tilted Axes Opens Its Spring Season In New York City

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars opens its spring season in New York City. Featuring two performances free to the public!

Long Island City - Saturday, April 30, 6:30pm-7:45pm, Culture Lab LIC, 5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY

Performance commences in the outdoor gallery and moves inside

East Village - Sunday, May 1, 3:00-4:15pm, Hekate Café & Elixir Lounge, 167 Avenue B, NYC

Celebrate Beltane with a big, witchy block party from 12pm-9pm

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by post-rock composer/performer Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders.

They perform anywhere there are people, excelling in untraditional venues. Its roster of musicians can change from performance to performance, city to city. The musicians learn a common repertoire created by diverse composers and rehearse it in workshops.

The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by municipal band tradition, avant-garde theater, and world music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change community conversation.

These shows are part of Tilted@10, Tilted Axes' Tenth Anniversary Season. It includes new music by Howie Kenty, Elisa Corona Aguilar, and Patrick Grant and movement direction by Christopher Caines.

Tilted Axes - Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (music director), John Halo, Howie Kenty, Alex Lahoski, Chad Ossman, Kevin Pfieffer, Sean Satin, Dmitri Shapira: electric guitars - Jeremy Nesse: bass -John Ferrari, David Demnitz, Christopher Caines: percussion

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Culture Lab LIC, Hekate Café & Elixir Lounge, Astor Place Hairstylists, Alchemical Studios, and Mercy Sound Studios NYC.