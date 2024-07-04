Tilly La Belle Yengo and Joe Kelly Join TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New understudies Tilly La Belle Yengo and Joe Kelly join Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift in the critically-acclaimed new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) which is now playing at the Criterion Theatre until 31 August.

This fresh and funny take on the rom-com transferred on 4 April and subsequently extended through August at the Criterion Theatre following a sold-out, extended run at Kiln Theatre. For tickets visit www.twostrangersthemusical.com.

Tilly La Belle Yengo made her professional stage debut as ‘Fatimah’ in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (NIMAX).

Joe Kelly has performed in I Should Be So Lucky (UK Tour) and will be making his West End debut in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

With the music having clocked up more than two million streams, the full album will be available later this month. The additional 7 tracks that have been recorded to the existing 8 are: ‘On The App’, ‘Under The Mistletoe’, ‘American Express’, ‘The Hangover Duet’, ‘He Doesn’t Exist’, ‘The Argument’ and ‘Dearly Beloved’. These, along with ‘New York’, ‘Dad’, ‘What’ll It Be’, ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Be Happy’, ‘About To Go In’, ‘This Year’ and ‘If I Believed’ will make up the full cast recording album.

Sam Tutty plays Dougal. His theatre work includes the role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre) for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and Once on this Island (British Theatre Academy/Southwark Playhouse). For film, his work includes Four Minute Warning and Romeo & Juliet, and for television, Hollyoaks.

Dujonna Gift plays Robin. Her theatre work includes the multi-Olivier Award-winning, smash hit musical Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Caroline or Change (Playhouse Theatre) and Motown: The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre). Her film work includes the upcoming Disney’s Snow White opposite Rachel Zegler.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and designed by Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles & Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, co-produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

The full creative team includes Director and Choreographer Tim Jackson; Designer Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer Jack Knowles; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Orchestration by Lux Pyramid; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG and Associate Director Claira Vaughan.

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK):

Tickets from £15 www.twostrangersthemusical.com www.criterion-theatre.co.uk

Performance schedule:

Tuesday – Saturday 7.30pm

Wednesday & Saturday 2.30pm, Sunday 3pm

Please note, there will be no performance on Sunday 21 July.

From 22 July – 31 August:

Mondays 7pm

Tuesday – Saturday 7:30pm

Wednesday & Saturday 2.30pm