Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY! and More

Tickets go in sale tomorrow, September 9, at 10 a.m. for four of the most anticipated shows on Broadway this season: Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!; Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf, and Alison Pill in Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN; Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, and Renée Fleming in Rogers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL; and Denzel Washington in Eugene O'Neill's THE ICEMAN COMETH. Plus, group sales start up for Aaron Sorkin's new adaptation of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

ABOUT HELLO, DOLLY!:

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's HELLO, DOLLY! instantly became the most coveted ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. In addition to Mr. Creel's Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, HELLO, DOLLY! won three other Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto), and has continued to break the Shubert Theatre house box office record over and over and over and over again.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This HELLO, DOLLY!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

ABOUT THREE TALL WOMEN:

Alison Pill completes the powerhouse trio of actors at the center of the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece THREE TALL WOMEN, which will play the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) next spring. Pill joins the previously announced stars, two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson and Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, in a production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello.

Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29. Tickets go on sale, via Telecharge.com, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 AM (EST).

In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

ABOUT CAROUSEL:

Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical CAROUSEL, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by Justin Peck, will begin preview performances on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, and will officially open on Thursday, April 12 at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

CAROUSEL will star Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Renée Fleming, in her first-ever appearance in a Broadway musical as Nettie Fowler, Betsy Wolfe as Carrie Pipperidge, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollock as Louise.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical CAROUSEL describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama - one that "set the standard for the 20th-century musical" (Time Magazine) and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

ABOUT THE ICEMAN COMETH:

Eugene O'Neill's THE ICEMAN COMETH, starring Tony and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018. George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

THE ICEMAN COMETH focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

ABOUT TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD:

Harper Lee's classic Pulitzer Prize-winning novel TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will officially arrive on Broadway next winter in a new stage adaptation written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, opening on December 13, 2018.

Published in 1960, Harper Lee's debut novel TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD was an immediate and astonishing success, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and publishing in ten languages within a year of its release. The book, considered one of the great classics of modern American literature, went on to become a global phenomenon, with more than 50 million copies in print to date. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD has moved international readers for half a century, with editions published in over 40 languages including Persian, Dutch, Norwegian, Russian, Vietnamese, Armenian, Chinese, and Esperanto.

Based on an event that occurred near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama in the 1930s, Lee's story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer and single father Atticus Finch (modeled after Lee's father, attorney Amasa Lee), his young daughter Scout, her older brother Jem, and their mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement-at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states-Lee's novel held a mirror to the culture of racism of the Deep South.

