Tickets On Sale Now for MORNING SUN at Manhattan Theatre Club, Starring Blair Brown, Edie Falco and Marin Ireland

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that tickets are on sale now for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, and starring Tony Award winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, and Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). We anticipate high call volumes and long wait times over the phone, so we recommend purchasing your tickets online if possible.

Morning Sun will begin performances Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and open Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," Frankie and Johnny...), and Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City. Directing is Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery).

The creative team includes dots (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), and Daniel Kluger (music). Laura Smith is the Production Stage Manager.

Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Morning Sun runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

MTC at New York City Center is committed to following the latest health and safety protocols established by the CDC, local government, and unions. For performances through October 31, proof of vaccination and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre at New York City Center. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols. Protocols for performances after November 1 will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling Subscriber Services at 212-399-3030 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.