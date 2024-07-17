Tickets On Sale Now For LEFT ON TENTH, Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Delia Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth, starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher as Peter. Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.

As previously announced, Left on Tenth will be produced by Daryl Roth and directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers). The production will also feature Peter Francis James (Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Telecharge.com, via phone at (212) 239-6200, or by visiting LeftOnTenthBroadway.com.

Left on Tenth will hold performances Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings with a special schedule that includes four matinees throughout the week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Performances are set to begin on Thursday, September 26, with an opening night set for Wednesday, October 23.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.