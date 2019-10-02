Tickets Go On Sale This Week For HARRY CONNICK, JR.- A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

Tickets for the Broadway world premiere of Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will go on sale Friday, October 4th, 2019, at 10AM ET. The three-week limited engagement will begin previews on Saturday, December 7th ahead of a Thursday, December 12th official opening night. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com or by calling (877) 250-2929.

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Prior to coming to Broadway, Connick is set to release his debut album on legendary Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter on Friday, October 25th. The album can be pre-ordered now (https://HarryConnickJr.lnk.to/TrueLovePR) and the first single "Just One Of Those Things" is available today (https://HarryConnickJr.lnk.to/JustOneOfThoseThingsPR).

Harry Connick Jr. has sold millions of albums around the world, won Grammy awards as well as Emmy awards for his performances on the screen, and has been honored with Tony nominations for his work as both an actor and composer for the Broadway stage.

Cole Porter has passed the test of time. His body of work, composed primarily for Broadway and Hollywood, comprises one of the central chapters in the Great American Songbook. As Alec Wilder noted in his classic study American Popular Song, Porter "added a certain theatrical elegance, as well as interest and sophistication, wit, and musical complexity to the popular song form."

It is not surprising that Porter (1891-1964), who redefined what it meant to be the complete songwriter, would appeal to Harry Connick, Jr., since like Connick, he wrote both music and lyrics and redefined what it meant to be the complete song writer. Connick, whose success in several styles of music as well as film, theater and television, has reshaped the notion of what it means to be the complete entertainer. Porter's exceptional catalog of songs provide a treasure trove for Connick to mine his talents as vocalist, pianist, arranger, orchestrator and conductor on his upcoming album and on the stage.

Porter clearly did not fit the mold of the typical Tin Pan Alley songsmith. The son of a wealthy midwestern family who was educated at Yale, he lived the jazz age life in Paris and Manhattan, and then wrote about it with an uncommon frankness. From his first commercial success in 1928 until his death in 1964, Porter was a prodigious composer, even though he was in constant pain following a horseback injury in 1937.

Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st . The News & Observer said, "Connick has created a spirited, theatrical tribute to Porter's classic songs, with delightful surprises." A national tour will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

For more information, please visit www.harryconnickjr.com





