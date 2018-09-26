Julian Ovenden Joins Lily James & Gillian Anderson in West End ALL ABOUT EVE

Sonia Friedman Productions and Fox Stage Productions present the world premiere of Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated stage production of the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film All About Eve.

The much acclaimed film, based on Mary Orr's original play "The Wisdom of Eve", remains the only film to receive four female acting nominations. The Emmy Award-winning Gillian Anderson (X-Files, The Fall, A Streetcar Named Desire) will return to the stage alongside Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Downton Abbey, Romeo and Juliet). BAFTA Award-winner Monica Dolan will join the cast in the role of Karen, alongside Sheila Reid as Birdie and Rhashan Stone as Lloyd with performances running from 2nd February at the West End's Noël Coward Theatre. Recently it has been confirmed that Julian Ovenden will join the cast to play the part of Bill. Further casting to be announced soon.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Tickets will go onsale from 10am on 28th September 2018.

Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don't you...?

Ivo van Hove directs Gillian Anderson and Lily James in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You