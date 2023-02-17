This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/17/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/17/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: VOCALIST OPEN CALL, March 3, 2023, Miami, FL

VOCALIST OPEN CALL AUDITION March 3, 2023 Miami, Florida 10 am - 3 pm DoubleTree Miami Doral 10250 NW 19th St Doral, FL 33172 Are you a versatile singer that's looking for a stable, high-paying job? The US Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus is looking for talented Tenor, Alto, and Soprano singers in the greater Miami area on March 3, 2023. Find out more at https://armyfieldband.com/vacancy. SALARY & BENEFITS • Starting salary $70,000-75,000 annually • 30 days paid vacation annuall... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: General Manager/Consultant

We are a documentary film production company looking for assistance budgeting a high school age Off (or Off-Off) Broadway musical production that will be a part of a film. We are looking for someone to help create the theatrical budget that will be included in our larger film production. Filming and theatrical production will be in New York and we are looking at licensing an MTI "Broadway Junior" as the production, so knowledge of MTI rates and New York market is important. Should be a coupl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Disney's The Little Mermaid

The Area Stage Company is proud to announce that we have obtained special permission to perform the original broadway script of Disney's The Little Mermaid in an all new immersive style at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Following our critically acclaimed, smash hit immersive production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this production will allow audience members to step into an old sea port tavern where sailors gather to exchange myths of merfolk and tales of adventure. This is where Ariel and Eric'... (more)

Internships - Creative: Teaching Artistry Internship

This internship provides college students with experience in theatre education, creative drama, and artistic administration. Interns will serve as teaching assistants to NCT's professional Teaching Artists. Camps serve ages 4-18, and interns participate in the breadth of the curriculum. Interns will learn a variety of theatre games and activities and facilitate those with campers. In addition, interns will help design, direct and implement campers' shows as well as assist with administrative d... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Reagle Music Theatre's 54th Summer Season Casting Notice

REAGLE MUSIC THEATRE'S 54TH SEASON AUDITIONS PERSONNEL: Artistic Director: Rachel Bertone (viewing auditions) Music Director: Dan Rodriguez SHOWS RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Book: Oscar Hammerstein II Music: Richard Rodgers Lyrics: Oscar Hammerstein II Director & Choreographer: Rachel Bertone Music Director: Dan Rodriguez REHEARSALS: First Rehearsal: 6/6/23 in Waltham, MA PERFORMANCES: Opening: 6/23/23; Closing 7/2/23 in Waltham, MA DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Book: Doug W... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Auditions for 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Beverly Theatre Guild is holding open auditions for its production of the musical "The Wizard of Oz." Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Directed by Scott Sowinski Music Directed by Sharon Mason Choreographed by Madeline Cur... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Ignite Theatre Company is looking for a Technical Director for our 2023 season. Support the commitment to furthering youth theatre by the overall supervision of the scenic, paint, properties, audio, and lighting shops. The role of TD will oversee all scenic elements and budget. TD holds primary responsibility for coordinating all technical aspects of productions in the Ignite season, including set design, construction, load-in, maintenance, and strike of all production technical elements. TD wi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Carpenter for a Brenden Jacobs-Jenkins world premiere

PRODUCTION CARPENTER-A Branden Jacobs-Jenkins World Premiere Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a PRODUCTION CARPENTER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street for our upcoming production of a world premiere by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Electrician / Spot Ops

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks experienced Electrician/Spot Op's for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast paced working environment. Prior theatrical electrician experience is required. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): -Startup, Checkout, and Shutdown procedures for each show (8 shows/week) -Operate spots w... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Term Faculty in Musical Theatre (Music Director) - Full Time

The Department of Performing Arts in the College of Arts and Sciences at American University invites applications for a term faculty appointment for Academic Year 2023-2024. Rank will be dependent on experience and stature in the field. The appointment is a 9-month term position and will commence on August 28, 2023. The position is potentially renewable. Applicants should hold a terminal degree or equivalent professional experience in theatre, music, musical theatre or a related field. The f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director - Fiddler on the Roof

The Yale Dramatic Association is looking to hire a Director for our Fall 2023 production of Fiddler on the Roof. The Director will work closely with a team of professional designers and a team of student technical leads to foster a supportive learning environment. The show will run for five performances from November 15th-18th, 2023 in the University Theater which is a 640-seat venue on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The salary for the Director is $6000 + housing st... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio 2

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Audio 2 for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment vary per position between March 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast paced working environment. Extensive wireless microphone knowledge & experience with microphone element maintenance is required. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): -Possess a strong understanding... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio 1

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced A1 for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Reports to Audio Supervisor - Mix each Main Stage performance (8-... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Supervisor

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Audio Supervisor for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Hang, focus and cable rented audio equipment, and dete... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: "together." Cabaret at The Green Room 42- Seeking Performers!

Hello! Thank you for your interest in being a part of "together." This cabaret will take place at the Green Room 42 on April 16th, at 9:30PM. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join us for a night of strength, power, healing, and unity. This concert is dedicated to all of the survivors. Performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and more will sing uplifting show tunes and pop songs! We will come together as a community to uplift and support each other! A portion of the proceeds will be d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Positions

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival encourages you to apply for seasonal employment with us in Williamstown, MA for our 2023 Season. Staff positions are available in the following disciplines and areas: Artistic Audience Engagement Business Company Management Development Health & Safety Marketing People & Culture Producing Production WTF is committed to ensuring a physically safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all. Visit our website to read an upda... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Time Sensitive Opportunity! MDD is Seeking Teaching Artists for Immediate Hire.

MDD Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity Part-Time (W-2) Position Description Mark DeGarmo Dance is a leading and innovative New York City nonprofit organization. Its evidence-based "Partnerships in Literacy through Dance & Creativity" program was deemed "a national model" by The National Endowment for the Arts. President Barack Obama commended Mark DeGarmo and Mark DeGarmo Dance for "your service to your communities and the nation." Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin endorsed the progra... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Lightning Thief Auditions (Role of Percy Jackson)

The Lightning Thief - The Percy Jackson Musical Non-union Audition Dates: Monday, February 13th at 7:00 PM by appointment for the role of Percy Jackson. Auditions will be held in-person at The Historic Palace Theatre - 7 Ledgewood Ave. Netcong, NJ. Please Note: The Growing Stage Theatre is located in northwestern New Jersey and no regular mass transportation is available. As per The Growing Stage's Health & Safety Policy, all staff are fully vaccinated. All auditioning must be fully up... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management seeks full-time Associate Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are a production entity developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television currently represented by COME FROM AWAY in Australia, and on tour as well as producing the new Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to ne... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Ticketing Associate

The Box Office Ticketing Associate ensures the highest quality customer service standards are met and maintained by upholding Playhouse policies. This individual follows best practices in sales techniques and on an administrative level with fellow staff. This position reports to the Ticketing Services Manager. Primary Duties: • Assist Ticketing Services Supervisor with daily Box Office operations, such as: o Master the utilization of Tessitura, our multifaceted ticketing system. o Assist... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Manager

Technical Manager Required Qualifications: (As evidenced by an attached resume) Bachelor's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher). In lieu of a Bachelor's degree, an Associate's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher) and two (2) years of work experience in performing arts may be considered. Two (2) years of work experience in performing arts. Proficiency in Google Workspace and Microsoft Office suite. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher) in Theate... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development and Executive Assistant

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with strong communication and organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to juggle tasks, and an interest in fundraising to serve as Development and Executive Assistant. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Wardrobe Department

The Metropolitan Opera (the "Met"), located in Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, is one of New York's premier cultural institutions. The Met's foremost goal is to present the highest quality performance of the opera repertory featuring the world's most talented artists, conductors, stage directors and designers. The Met is committed to presenting works from the broadest range of the operatic repertory; and each season it stages more than 200 performances of opera. With groundbreaking te... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Consultant

About this Job We are looking for a Part-Time Executive Consultant to help shepherd our innovative live-arts production company into its next phase of growth. We're looking for a self-starting, business-minded individual with an excellent work ethic, terrific organizational and written/ oral communication skills, strong attention to detail, and significant capacity for problem-solving and flexibility in these unpredictable times. The ideal candidate will have an optimistic, can-do attitude, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

As the Artistic Assistant, you will be responsible for leading all casting for Marriott productions, coordinating photoshoots, media events, and creating content and copy for social media accounts. Reporting to the Associate Artistic Director and Artistic Director, this position will be a key representative of the Artistic Team both out in the community and within Marriott Theatre.‍ Marriott Theatre is committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusivity for its staff, creative tea... (more)