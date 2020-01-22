Third Street Music School, With The Roger Shapiro Fund For New Music Presents 20-21 Vision - Paul Hindemith and Yehudi Wyner

Third Street Music School Settlement presents 20-21 Vision- their annual new music festival that traces the heritage of contemporary composers through links to the great 20th century masters. This year the focus is on Paul Hindemith, who, like Third Street, is celebrating his 125th anniversary. Composer and Hindemith student Yehudi Wyner will be on hand to discuss Hindemith's legacy, his influence on his own work and on others. Mr. Wyner will be among the performers is a concert of his music spanning seven decades.

A rising new generation of pianists is lavishing care and attention to music by Wyner and Hindemith in preparation for a masterclass with Yehudi Wyner on Saturday, February 8.

Yehudi Wyner studied composition with Hindemith at Yale in the late '40s; with Walter Piston at Harvard. Wyner has a manuscript of a piano solo in which Hindemith penciled in some suggested revisions and elaborations. Wyner taught at Yale, SUNY Purchase, where he was Dean, Cornell, and finally at Brandeis.

Wyner accrued an impressive list of awards including the Pulitzer Prize in composition in 2006 for his piano concerto Chiavi in Mano, written for his longtime friend and colleague Robert Levin and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. (Bridge CD 9282) Wyner recently finished a term as President of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Wyner is a brilliant pianist who was a presence at Tanglewood for decades, a member of the Bach Aria Group in Long Island, and a regular at the Saratota Festival.

Wyner lived in the lower east side in the late 1950s, and he remembers attending, together with German émigré and Bauhaus composer Stefan Wolpe, a concert at the Third Street Music School featuring the brilliant young pianist/composer Frederick Rzewski.

The highlight and conclusion of 20-21 Vision is a program of music by Yehudi Wyner on Sunday, February 9 at 2:30, featuring music from very early in his career -- Psalms and Early Songs -- and the very recent Hobson Preludes, written for Ian Hobson, but here performed by the composer, along with his Refrain. Sharon Harms will lead in selections from Wyner's Family Vaudeville Songs, with Anderson's mandolin and Wiersma's fiddle joining Joan Forsyth's piano. All of the performers are invited to sing along.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

7 p.m. Live Sounds

Adam Tendler hosts and members of the third street piano Faculty present Paul Hindemith's Ludus Tonalis Anna-Maria Kellen Concert Hall

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

1:15 p.m. Student Concert & Conversation

Student Concert and Conversation, works of Hindemith and Wyner, moderated by Yehudi Wyner and Adam Tendler Anna-Maria Kellen Concert Hall

2:30 p.m. Masterclass

Yehdui Wyner coaches student performances of Wyner and Hindemith

Barbara E. Field Recital Hall

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

2:30 Yehudi Wyner Celebration

Music of Yehudi Wyner, performed

by the composer, and featuring soprano Sharon Harms, Beth Levin, Calvin Wiersma, Margaret Kampmeier, Joan Forsyth,

Emily John, Kyle Miller, William Anderson

Family Vaudeville Songs • Dances of Atonement for vln & pno • A Little Late Music for piano • Pluck for harp, guitar, mandolin • Psalms • Refrain for piano • Hobson Preludes for piano





