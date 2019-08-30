'They're Going To Harass You' Says FOX News Host Of Male Ballet Dancers In A Segment About Lara Spencer's Apology

FOX News hosts Raymond Arroyo and Laura Ingraham are under fire for insensitive comments made on the air in reference to Lara Spencer's Good Morning America apology for making fun of boys who dance, and the fact that Prince George takes ballet and loves. it. Spencer apologized on a follow up segment of the show.

"People harass you if you walk around in tights, they're going to harass you. It's not exactly, you know, an exemplar of a male...This ended, by the way, with 300 dancers, mostly boys, doing a class in Times Square..." said Arroyo on the air.

"They look like tai chi people..." said Ingraham.

"I hope she offends a mechanic next, so the boys know how to change the oil in a car..."

"I'm reminded again that this issue is about bullying. Ballet is once again the vehicle, but for a MUCH LARGER ISSUE..." wrote Houston Ballet soloists Harper Watters on instagram with a video of the segment. Check it out below.

"I screwed up. I did," Spencer said earlier this week. "The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am sorry. I spoke with several members of the dance community over the last few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance. And last night, I sat down with three influential dancers who lived it - firsthand."

The host then went on to interview a trio of dance professionals about their experiences - Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels. The four were in agreement that they wanted to turn a "negative into a positive," with Fairchild describing the dance world as a "community of love."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You