Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center Presents 46th Dance Season, June 22-25

Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center (THPAC) will hold its 46th Dance Season from June 22-25 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn.

The engagement will feature new works by emerging and established choreographers of color, including Willie Dynamite Brown, founder and artistic director of The DynamitExperience; dancer Courtney Renee Cochran; choreographer Will A. Ervin Jr.; Davalois Fearon, Artistic Director of Davalois Fearon Dance; Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Member Dylan Santos; and choreographer Ledell Watts. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20.00; seniors and students are $15.00. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

From June 22-24, works by the featured dance makers will be showcased. The closing night program on June 25 will feature a works-in-development by 2022 PEEKS choreographers Oluwadamilare Ayorinde, Dylan Santos and Alexander Diaz followed by a Q&A and a reception with the artists. The PEEKS Works-In-Progress program provides talented choreographers at the beginning of their careers and others who are more established an opportunity to showcase works-in-progress.

PEEKS events are held two times each year and are free of charge. Tickets to the free PEEKS evening are available on a first come, first served basis, and are also available via Eventbrite.

"We are thrilled to support these outstanding choreographers who have unique and diverse artistic visions whose work must be shared," said THPAC Executive Chairman Alex Smith, Jr. "Brooklyn has been our community since 1976, and we can't wait to get back to it with our first in-person season in two years to be able to showcase vital dance pieces by artists of color."

In its 46th year, THPAC is one of the oldest performing arts presenters in Brooklyn. Its mission is to present and preserve the choreographic creations of artists of color who are at various stages of their careers by giving them an opportunity to introduce themselves and their work to audiences at large. Since its founding, THPAC has assisted in launching the careers of hundreds of choreographers and dancers who have received international acclaim and who now "give back" to the organization and its communities. Former THPAC featured artists and dance companies include Kyle Abraham, Camille A. Brown, Kevin Jeff, Adel Salaam, Fred Benjamin, Ron K. Brown, George Faison, Urban Bush Women and Philadanco, among many others.

"It has been an honor to be involved with this very special organization for the past 25 years," said THPAC Associate Artistic Director and Choreographer in Residence Walter Rutledge. "It has been a joy introducing artists who have an abundance of potential but haven't been seen. Many of the artists we have worked with have gone on to do amazing things, and it's a joy to see them do great things and then come back and give back."

The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center is located on the lobby level of The Schermerhorn in Downtown Brooklyn at 160 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn. Directions can be found here.