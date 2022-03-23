Theatrical Rights Worldwide Acquires MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) today announced exclusive representation to license MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, a holiday reimagining of the mega-hit and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, for North America.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year. While the production continues to tour this 2022 holiday season, booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, theaters across North America will also now be able to license the show.

Members of the original MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with the original producer, Madison Wells Live, to create this brand-new musical inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock 'n' roll was a fad or a revolution.

Joining the best-selling, audience favorite, hit musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, is the perfect gift to celebrate the holiday season. An electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith and humor, it's just as spectacular as the original and destined to be a perennial for years to come.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS features an entirely new book and score, jam packed with classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

For more information and to request perusal scripts, please contact TRW's VP of Professional Licensing, Brad Lohrenz, at 646 736 3232.

Colin Escott (Book Writer) was born in England and currently lives near Nashville, Tennessee. He co wrote MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

Chuck Mead (Arrangements/Orchestrations) is best known for being one of the founding members of three time Grammy nominated, Country Music Association Award winning country music group BR5-49. Between 1996 and 2005 the band released seven successful records before disbanding. In 2006 he started work as Music Supervisor/Director of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. A member of the original creative team, he shaped the music for the Chicago, Broadway, West End, Las Vegas, and National Tour productions of MDQ all the while touring the world with his band and releasing four critically acclaimed solo albums. In 2017, Mead oversaw the music for the CMT television series SUN RECORDS and in 2021 worked as Music Supervisor for the upcoming feature film NEON HIGHWAY.

Theatrical Rights Worldwide was founded by Owner/CEO Steve Spiegel. Since opening our doors in October 2006, Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) has been a pioneering industry leader in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace. Our catalog of contemporary musicals includes Broadway and West End favorites, Off Broadway and Regional Theater gems and a full line of school editions and youth theater shows. Our family of musicals includes JERSEY BOYS, THE PROM, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, ALL SHOOK UP, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, ON YOUR FEET, CURTAINS, GHOST THE MUSICAL, RING OF FIRE, MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL, THE COLOR PURPLE, BIG FISH and many more.