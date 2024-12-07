Theatrical Audio Fiction Series A SIMPLE HERSTORY Wins Silver Anthem Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A SIMPLE HERSTORY has been honored as a Winner in Education, Art, & Culture (Special Projects-Awareness Categories) for The 4th Annual Anthem Awards.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.

A Simple Herstory is a series that aims to challenge preconceived notions about women in politics, historical storytelling, and our perceptions of American culture. It takes lesser-known stories, presents them, and then works to deconstruct them - creatively, hilariously, and expansively.

At a time when theater is in dire straits - on a shoestring, the show has grown partnerships, and they now have projects in development for immersive, theatrical, historical, political, and other cross medium events - attracting audiences of many disciplines, inspiring new approaches.

"The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to our grant program, The Anthem Fund.

About A Simple Herstory:

A Simple Herstory is a groundbreaking, Webby-honored, multi-platform audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States. The initial season revolves around Victoria Woodhull, arguably the first woman to run in 1872, before women had the right to vote. The ongoing series, starring a pantheon of stage luminaries, shows us that complex, ambitious women have never stopped running.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.