Theatre and Literature: Musical Adaptations of Classic Novels

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's no secret that some of our favorite musicals were plays first, but did you know that classic novels have also inspired some of Broadway's greatest shows? This season saw the the premieres of The Outsiders and The Great Gatsby- both musicalized versions of the beloved books by S.E. Hinton and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Later this month, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings gets a musical retelling when it makes its US premeiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

Which other classic books have been made for the stage? Check out just a few of them below!

Jane Eyre

Written by Charlotte Brontë, 1847

The classic novel follows the life of its strong-willed protagonist, Jane Eyre, as she navigates the challenges of orphanhood, harsh schooling, and an oppressive household. Through resilience and determination, Jane becomes a governess and eventually finds love with the brooding and mysterious Mr. Rochester, all while asserting her independence and moral integrity. READ IT

Jane Eyre

Written by Paul Gordon and John Caird, 2000

The musical first premiered in Wichita in 1995 before landing on Broadway five years later, led by Marla Schaffel and James Barbour.

Don Quixote

Written by Miguel de Cervantes, 1605

The seminal work chronicles the adventures of an aging nobleman, Don Quixote, who becomes delusional and believes himself to be a knight-errant. Accompanied by his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, Quixote embarks on a series of comical and often poignant misadventures, tilting at windmills and attempting to revive chivalry in a world that has moved on. READ IT

Man of La Mancha

Written by Dale Wasserman, Mitch Leigh, and Joe Darion, 1965

The classic musical ran for 2,328 performances and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The original production was led by Richard Kiley.

A Tale of Two Cities

Written by Charles Dickens, 1859

The historical novel is set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, intertwining the lives of its characters in London and Paris. The story follows the tumultuous journey of Charles Darnay, a French aristocrat, and Sydney Carton, a dissolute English lawyer, both of whom are in love with the same woman, Lucie Manette. Themes of sacrifice, resurrection, and the impact of social injustice are poignantly explored in this gripping tale of love and redemption. READ IT

A Tale of Two Cities

Written by Jill Santoriello, 2008

The Broadway production arrived after decades of development, starring James Barbour, Natalie Toro, Aaron Lazar, and Brandi Burkhardt. It was filmed for PBS in 2009.

Little Women

Written by Louisa May Alcott, 1868

The novel traces the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy—as they grow up during the American Civil War. Each sister faces her own trials and triumphs, from Jo's literary ambitions to Beth's illness and Amy's artistic aspirations, all under the guidance of their devoted mother, Marmee. The novel explores themes of family, love, individuality, and the struggle for personal fulfillment, making it a timeless story of sisterhood and growth. READ IT

Little Women

Written by Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein, and Allan Knee, 2005

The musical ran for 137 performances on Broadway, starring Maureen McGovern, Jenny Powers, Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, and Sutton Foster.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Written by Victor Hugo, 1831

The dramatic tale is set in medieval Paris, centering around the deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo and his unrequited love for the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. The novel vividly depicts the struggles of these outcast characters against the backdrop of the majestic Notre-Dame Cathedral. Themes of love, fate, and the clash between societal norms and personal freedom are intricately woven into this poignant story, highlighting the harsh realities of life and the enduring spirit of compassion and resilience. READ IT

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Written by Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz and James Lapine/Peter Parnell, 1999

After international success in Berlin (as Der Glöckner von Notre Dame), the musical was adapted into an English stage version, which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 2014 and Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015.

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Written by Mark Twain, 1884

The seminal American novel follows the journey of young Huck Finn as he escapes from his abusive father and embarks on a raft journey down the Mississippi River with Jim, a runaway slave. The novel explores themes of race, freedom, and moral growth as Huck grapples with the societal values of the pre-Civil War South. Through their adventures, Twain delivers a powerful critique of racism and a celebration of friendship and individuality. READ IT

Big River

Written by Roger Miller and William Hauptman, 1985

The musical, which features bluegrass and country style music, ran for more than 1000 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It starred René Auberjonois, Bob Gunton, John Goodman, Daniel H. Jenkins, and Ron Richardson.

Peter Pan

Written by J.M. Barrie, 1911

The timeless fantasy story is about the adventures of Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, and his journey to the magical world of Neverland. Accompanied by Wendy Darling and her brothers, Peter, along with the mischievous fairy Tinker Bell, battles the villainous Captain Hook and encounters mermaids, Indians, and pirates. The novel explores themes of childhood innocence, imagination, and the bittersweet nature of growing up, captivating readers with its whimsical charm and adventurous spirit. READ IT

Peter Pan

Witten by Moose Charlap and Carolyn Leigh, 1954

(with additional work by Jule Styne, Betty Comden and Adolph Green)

The Broadway musical starred Mary Martin and Cyril Ritchard and both earned Tony Awards for their performances. It was was made even more popular by NBC telecasts in 1955, 1956, and 1960.

The Secret Garden

Written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, 1911

The heartwarming story focuses on Mary Lennox, a neglected and sour-faced orphan sent to live with her reclusive uncle in England. Discovering a hidden, neglected garden on the estate, Mary, along with her new friends Dickon and her sickly cousin Colin, works to bring it back to life. The novel beautifully explores themes of healing, renewal, and the transformative power of nature and friendship, as the characters find joy and rejuvenation through their connection to the secret garden. READ IT

The Secret Garden

Written by Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, 1991

The muscial ran for 709 performances on Broadway and starred such beloved stage stars as Mandy Patinkin, Rebecca Luker, Daisy Eagan, Robert Westenberg, and John Cameron Mitchell.

Dracula

Written by Bram Stoker, 1897

The Gothic horror novel chronicles the battle against Count Dracula, a vampire who seeks to spread his undead curse from Transylvania to England. The story is told through a series of journal entries, letters, and newspaper articles, following characters like Jonathan Harker, Mina Murray, and Professor Van Helsing as they confront the terrifying and enigmatic Dracula. Themes of fear, immortality, and the clash between modernity and ancient evil are intricately woven into this chilling tale. READ IT

Dracula

Written by Frank Wildhorn, Christopher Hampton, and Don Black, 2004

After premiering at La Jolla Playhouse in 2001, the musical arrived on Broadway with a starry cast, including Tom Hewitt, Melissa Errico, Kelli O'Hara, and Darren Ritchie.

War and Peace

Written by Leo Tolstoy, 1869

This epic novel that intertwines the lives of several aristocratic families during the Napoleonic Wars in early 19th-century Russia. The story delves into the personal and political struggles of characters like Pierre Bezukhov, Natasha Rostov, and Prince Andrei Bolkonsky, against the sweeping backdrop of historical events. Themes of love, war, fate, and the search for meaning are explored with profound depth, making it a timeless masterpiece that captures the complexity of human experience and the tumult of history. READ IT

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Written by Dave Malloy, 2016

Focusing on just Part 8 of the novel, the musical was nominated for twelve Tony Awards when it arrived on Broadway after years in development off-Broadway and regionally. The Broadway production was led by Josh Groban and Denee Benton.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

Written by Lewis Carroll, 1865

The beloved children's novel follows young Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole into a fantastical world filled with bizarre and whimsical characters. In Wonderland, she encounters the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and many others, all while navigating a series of surreal and illogical adventures. The novel explores themes of curiosity, identity, and the absurdity of the adult world, delighting readers with its playful narrative and imaginative landscapes. READ IT

Wonderland

Written by Frank Wildhorn, Jack Murphy, and Gregory Boyd, 2011

The musical is a contemporary retelling of the novel and its sequel, Through the Looking-Glass. The Broadway production starred Janet Dacal, Kate Shindell, Darren Ritchie, Jose Llana, and Karen Mason.

The Phantom of the Opera

Written by Gaston Leroux, 1910

The haunting tale set in the opulent Paris Opera House, where a mysterious and disfigured musical genius, known as the Phantom, resides in the hidden catacombs. The Phantom becomes infatuated with Christine Daaé, a beautiful young soprano, and uses his influence to propel her to stardom while terrorizing the opera house staff. Themes of love, obsession, and the duality of beauty and monstrosity are intricately woven into this Gothic romance. READ IT

The Phantom of the Opera

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe

While the book inspired the longest-running show in Broadway history, it also inspired another musical- Maury Yeston's Phantom, which premiered regionally in 1991.

Les Misérables

Written by Victor Hugo, 1862

The epic novel set in 19th-century France, chronicling the struggles and redemption of Jean Valjean, a former convict seeking a better life. The story interweaves the lives of various characters, including the relentless Inspector Javert, the destitute Fantine, and the idealistic revolutionaries of the Paris uprising. Themes of justice, love, sacrifice, and the fight against social inequality are deeply explored, creating a powerful narrative that highlights the human capacity for both suffering and compassion. READ IT

Les Misérables

Witten by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boublil, and Herbert Kretzmer, 1985

After premiering in French in 1980, the musical was adapted in to English and has become one of the most recognized musical titles of all time. The Broadway production ran for over 15 years and won eight Tony Awards.

Looking for more summer reading material? Check out our full Summer 2024 Reading List.